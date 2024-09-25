SBUX Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Starbucks Corporation Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Why: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of securities of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) between November 2, 2023 and April 30, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important October 28, 2024 lead plaintiff deadline.

So what: If you purchased Starbucks securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement.

To join the Starbucks class action, go to

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 28, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

Details of the case: According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Starbucks' fiscal year revenue for 2023 and expected guidance for the fiscal year 2024. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Starbucks' Reinvention and diversification of its global portfolio, which relies largely on both Rewards customers and more occasional consumers. Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to Starbucks' Reinvention strategy, comprising: a roadmap and clear plan for success outside of the US, including opening new stores; positive same-store sales; and strong local innovation in foreign economies. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

