Centerpoint Energy Declares Regular Common Stock Dividend Of $0.2100
Date
9/25/2024 5:15:53 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
HOUSTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CenterPoint Energy, Inc.'s
(NYSE: CNP ) Board of Directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.2100 per share on the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock payable on December 12, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 21, 2024. This quarterly dividend represents a $0.010 increase over the prior quarter and aligns with an annual dividend of $0.81 for 2024 which represents an 8% average dividend increase over the past three years.
About CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP ) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. With approximately 9,000 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.
For more information, contact
Communications
[email protected]
SOURCE CenterPoint Energy, Inc
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN25092024003732001241ID1108716030
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.