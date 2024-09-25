(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with the AI impact on trends- The global automatic and smart pet feeder market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.75 billion from 2024-2028, according to

Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 13.34% during the forecast period. Changing lifestyle patterns and busy work lives of urban populace is driving market growth, with a trend towards smart homes augmenting demand for smart pet feeders. However, low battery life leading to low battery runtime poses a challenge. Key market players include

C and A Marketing Inc., CEVA SANTE ANIMALE S.A, Dogness (International) Co. Ltd., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., Faroro, OWON Technology Inc., Paiwang Pet APP, Petcube Inc, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Qpets Inc., Radio Systems Corp., Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co. Ltd., SureFlap Ltd., Tuya Inc, Vet Innovations Inc., and Wopet. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global automatic and smart pet feeder market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Automatic And Smart Pet Feeder Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.34% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 1747.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.77 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 55% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and Japan Key companies profiled C and A Marketing Inc., CEVA SANTE ANIMALE S.A, Dogness (International) Co. Ltd., Doskocil Manufacturing Co. Inc., Encaya Corp., Faroro, OWON Technology Inc., Paiwang Pet APP, Petcube Inc, PetKeen, PETKIT Ltd., Pets at Home Group Plc, Qpets Inc., Radio Systems Corp., Shenzhen Skymee Technology Co. Ltd., SureFlap Ltd., Tuya Inc, Vet Innovations Inc., and Wopet

Market Driver

The market for automatic and smart pet feeders has experienced significant growth due to the rise of digitized homes. Connectivity-enabled feeders, which can be controlled via smartphones, are particularly popular. Owners can monitor their pets' activities remotely, enhancing convenience. Additionally, integration with digital voice assistants like Amazon's Alexa is a recent trend. For instance, Petnet Inc.'s SmartFeeder can be controlled using voice commands. This innovation allows users to operate their pet feeders hands-free, contributing to the market's expansion.



The Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder market is booming due to the increasing trend of pet ownership. These feeders use AI-driven feeding algorithms, voice control integration, and biometric identification technology to provide personalized feeding for dogs and cats. Smart home ecosystems, pet activity trackers, pet cameras, and home automation systems are also integrated into these feeders. Wi-Fi-enabled and camera-equipped feeders allow pet owners to monitor their pets from anywhere. Pet rehabilitation centers, pet daycares, online retailers, and e-commerce platforms are embracing smart pet feeders as a pet care solution. PetSafe, Arf Pets, and Roffie are leading brands in this market. Maintenance and cleaning are made easy with programmable interfaces. Health monitoring features include video camera, sensors, and smart sensors. Scheduled feeding, smartphone apps, and smart home connectivity are additional benefits. Weight tracking, dietary recommendations, veterinary services, and video monitoring are also available. These devices offer convenience, nutrition, and peace of mind for pet owners.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market

Challenges



Automatic and smart pet feeders offer convenience and technology to pet owners, allowing them to feed their pets remotely. However, one major challenge is the low battery life of these devices. The increased power consumption of smart pet feeders, due to their connectivity with smartphones and motorized functions, significantly reduces battery life. In contrast, automatic pet feeders have a longer battery life due to fewer power-consuming features. To address this issue, some vendors have introduced alert systems that notify pet owners of battery status and remaining operational hours. Enhancing battery life is crucial for pet owners who travel extensively, ensuring their pets are fed regularly. Despite these advancements, the high power consumption of smart pet feeders may hinder market growth during the forecast period. The automatic and smart pet feeder market caters to pet owners seeking convenient and tech-solved pet feeding solutions for various pet types, including dogs and cats. Companies like

PetSafe, Arf Pets, and Roffie lead this industry. Challenges include pet acceptance, maintenance and cleaning, and pet health monitoring. Smart sensors and video cameras ensure timely meals, while smartphone apps and smart home connectivity offer weight tracking, dietary recommendations, and veterinary services. Devices provide scheduled feeding, treat dispensing, interactive play, and travel-friendly options. Weight management requirements, routine eating habits, and overeating are addressed through programmable interfaces and nutrition tracking. Food-related behavior issues are minimized with smart automatic feeders. Technology and connectivity options continue to evolve, driving mobile app development and automated feeding systems.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This automatic and smart pet feeder market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Automatic 2.2 Smart



3.1 Dogs 3.2 Cats



4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 APAC

4.4 South America 4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

The Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing pet ownership and the convenience they offer. These feeders use technology like Wi-Fi connectivity and mobile apps to allow pet owners to schedule feeding times remotely. They also have features like portion control and automatic dispensing, making pet care more efficient. Manufacturers continue to innovate, introducing models with voice control and integration with other smart home devices. The market is expected to expand further as more pet owners seek tech-enabled solutions for their pets' needs.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder market is a growing segment in the pet industry, designed to cater to the needs of pet owners who want to ensure their pets are well-fed and healthy even when they're not at home. These feeders are suitable for various pet types, including dogs and cats. They use sensors and smart technology to dispense food at scheduled times, monitor pet health, and even offer interactive play features. Some models include video cameras for remote monitoring, while others connect to smartphone apps and smart home systems for convenience. These feeders offer weight tracking, dietary recommendations, and even veterinary services, prioritizing the health and wellbeing of pets. With programmable interfaces, pets can enjoy treats and regular meals, providing peace of mind for pet owners during travel. The market continues to evolve, offering innovative solutions to meet the diverse needs of the pet community.

Market Research Overview

The Automatic and Smart Pet Feeder market caters to the growing needs of pet owners who prioritize the health and routine of their beloved dogs and cats. These devices offer various features for different pet types, including scheduled feeding, smartphone apps, and smart home connectivity. The pet industry has seen a growth in the adoption of these pet care solutions, with devices utilizing sensors, smart sensors, and even video cameras for pet health monitoring. These feeders offer weight tracking, dietary recommendations, and veterinary services, ensuring the optimal health of pets. Interactive features like treats dispensers, interactive play, and voice control integration add to the appeal. Traveling pet owners can also benefit from these devices, ensuring timely meals even when away. Smart Automatic and Smart Pet Feeders use AI-driven feeding algorithms and biometric identification technology to cater to the unique dietary needs and weight management requirements of pets. These devices are becoming integral parts of the smart home ecosystems, integrating with pet activity trackers, pet cameras, home automation systems, and Wi-Fi-enabled feeders. The market is expected to grow significantly as pet ownership continues to rise, and technology advances to better meet the needs of our furry friends.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Type



Automatic

Smart

End-user



Dogs

Cats

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:





SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED