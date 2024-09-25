CONSTELLATION GROUP COMPLETES CONSTRUCTION ON FIRST OCEANFRONT RESIDENCES AT SEAGLASS COVE IN THE FLORIDA KEYS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New luxury island enclave in Marathon reaches development milestone with initial homes completed and furnished model home open for viewing

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Constellation Group , a South Florida-based and development firm, and Ironwood Venture Group, today announced that is complete on the first three residences at its highly anticipated SeaGlass Cove community in the Florida Keys. The oceanfront development in Marathon consists of 14 oceanfront single-family homes in an exclusive gated community with lush landscaping and premier amenities."Finishing construction on the first three homes, including a fully furnished model residence designed by D'Asign Source, marks a significant milestone for SeaGlass Cove," said Eduardo Otaola, Principal at Constellation Group. "Investors and homebuyers will soon be able to close on their residences and begin enjoying passive income and the 'barefoot luxury' style, unmatched exclusivity and array of first-class amenities that celebrate the very best of Florida Keys living.”Constellation Group launched sales for the private gated community in late 2022 and is currently about 50% sold out. The three-story residences, which start at $3 million, feature over 4,800 square feet of indoor/outdoor living space, chef's kitchens, spa baths, private beach access, pickleball and stunning Atlantic Ocean views."Designing and furnishing the model home for SeaGlass Cove has been a rewarding experience," said Sarah Leach, Interior Designer at D'Asign Source. "Our goal was to blend coastal elegance with comfort and luxury. Every detail, from the color palette to the custom furniture, has been carefully selected to showcase the serene and upscale lifestyle that SeaGlass Cove offers."Three homes, including the designer model, have been completed, five residences are currently under construction, and the remaining residences are expected to break ground before year end. With 50 percent of SeaGlass Cove already sold or reserved, the development is a true testament to the demand buyers have for the pursuit of pleasure combined with the laid-back luxury lifestyle of its coveted Florida Keys location.Owners will enjoy resort-caliber amenities steps from their front door, including expansive private cabanas, outdoor kitchens, a waterfront pool, on-site pickleball court, and activities ranging from paddleboarding and snorkeling to fishing right off the shore. Fine dining, shopping, marinas, and more are just minutes away.SeaGlass Cove is 20 minutes South of Islamorada, is in close proximity to the Florida Keys/Marathon International Airport, and offers convenient access to Overseas Highway, which spans the entire chain of the Keys, and over the Atlantic Ocean, Florida Bay, and the Gulf of Mexico.The SeaGlass Cove Sales Gallery is located at 27217 Overseas Highway in Ramrod Key and is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday by appointment. The model home is also available to view by appointment, located in the SeaGlass Cove community at 59720 Overseas Highway in Marathon. Appointments can be booked by calling 305.872.5000 or emailing .... For additional information, call or visit SeaGlassCoveFL or Facebook or Instagram.ABOUT CONSTELLATION GROUPConstellation Group is a South Florida-based real estate investment and development firm with extensive experience in developing, financing, and marketing residential projects in high barrier to entry markets throughout the Southern United States. Constellation Group partners with renowned Architecture and Design firms to create best-in-class luxury residential experiences that set new standards through elevated design and construction. Visit to learn more.ABOUT IRONWOOD VENTURE GROUPIronwood Venture Group is a Florida-based private equity and full-service real estate development company focused primarily on the Florida Keys. As part of their services, they perform acquisitions, project approvals, development, construction management, and asset management of real estate ventures in Florida. Their main focus is on the residential, marina, and resort asset classes, targeting high value-add opportunities in these niche markets. Their partners and investors benefit from their team's vast experience in Florida and specifically in the Florida Keys and Key West.

