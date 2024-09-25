H&R Block Publishes Fifth Annual ESG Report

“At H&R Block, our Purpose is to provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere. As part of this Purpose, we believe in doing our part to be a responsible corporate citizen - which has been a part of our culture and aspirations from the very beginning,” said Jeff Jones, president, and CEO of H&R Block.“Together, we can continue to deliver on our Purpose and make a positive impact.”

Notable highlights from the 2024 Annual ESG Report include:



On the Environmental front, H&R Block's 'Path to Print Less' initiative reduced the number of total pages printed across its retail footprint by 36%. The company also introduced a new associate-led composting program at its corporate headquarters' public cafeteria and sharpened its GHG emissions inventory by adding additional categories to its Scope 3 calculation.

Within the Social category, the company furthered its commitment to easing the financial burdens of clients, continued to honor co-founders Henry and Richard Bloch's legacy of service, and gave back to local communities through its Make Every Block Better impact platform.



Spruce1, H&R Block's mobile banking platform, is delivering on its mission to help people be better with money



Since launch through June 30, 2024, Spruce had 476K sign ups and is nearing a milestone of $1B in customer deposits. The company saw positive deposit trends, indicating Spruce is empowering clients to grow their financial health, and build financial literacy.



The launch of H&R Block's AI Tax Assist tool in all DIY Online paid SKUs



The genAI powered experience was designed to streamline the tax preparation process for clients to file and manage their taxes confidently. The technology performed well as feedback indicated that the tool was easy to use, helpful in the tax prep process, and clients found value in it.



The inaugural year of 'Fund Her Future', H&R Block's small business grant program



H&R Block provided $100K in funds and services to empower select women-owned businesses-particularly those focused on making a difference in their communities-to reach their full potential.



Supporting Connected Culture and more in-person engagement through Block Party events

Centered around bringing local associates and teams together, H&R Block introduced quarterly Block Party events at their corporate headquarters in Kansas City. Attendees had the opportunity to attend several Belonging events, networking sessions, professional panels, and other various engagement activities. Regarding Governance , H&R Block strives to maintain a culture of integrity, transparency, and accountability throughout all levels of the organization. The company is committed to strong ethical practices, responsible decision-making, and effective governance structures.



For more information and to read H&R Block's FY24 Annual ESG Report, click here .

1 Spruce fintech platform is built by H&R Block, which is not a bank. SpruceSM Spending and Savings Accounts established at, and debit card issued by, Pathward®, N.A., Member FDIC.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation services, financial products, and small-business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with human expertise and care as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and be better with money using its mobile banking app, Spruce. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small-business owners thrive with year-round bookkeeping, payroll, advisory, and payment processing solutions. For more information, visit H&R Block News.