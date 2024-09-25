Kimbell Royalty Partners Announces Date For Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP ) ("Kimbell"), a leading owner of oil and natural mineral and royalty interests in more than 129,000 gross wells across 28 states, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results on Thursday, November 7, 2024, before the opens. Kimbell will also declare its third quarter 2024 distribution concurrent with this release. In conjunction with the release, Kimbell has scheduled a call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet the same day at 10:00 a.m. Central (11:00 a.m. Eastern).

By Phone: Dial 201-389-0869 at least 10 minutes before the call.

A replay will be available through November 14th by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID: 13748350#.



By Webcast: Connect to the webcast via the Events and Presentations page of

Kimbell's Investor Relations website at . Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software.

A replay will be available shortly after the call.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell (NYSE: KRP ) is a leading oil and gas mineral and royalty company based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Kimbell owns mineral and royalty interests in approximately 17 million gross acres in 28 states and in every major onshore basin in the continental United States, including ownership in more than 129,000 gross wells with over 50,000 wells in the Permian Basin.

To learn more, visit .



