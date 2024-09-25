Rasmussen University Announces New Corporate Alliance With Childcare Education Institute

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rasmussen University is pleased to announce a new corporate alliance with ChildCare Education Institute

(CCEI), a leading provider of high-quality education certificates and child care training serving over 100,000 early childhood professionals. This collaboration will empower early childhood educators to maximize their educational journey, save on costs and accelerate their path toward degree completion.

Through this alliance, qualified students from CCEI will have the opportunity to apply their existing knowledge and experience to Rasmussen University's Early Childhood Education (ECE) programs. With these benefits, students can earn an ECE Associate's degree from Rasmussen for as low as $10,0001 while reducing time to completion2. Highlights of the alliance, include:



Self-Directed Assessments:

CCEI students can earn up to 30 credits by successfully completing assessments designed to prove existing expertise, allowing students to skip specific courses.



Course Waivers for CDA® Credential Holders: CCEI students with a Child Development Associate® (CDA®) credential3 may waive up to 12 credits, fast-tracking their degree completion.

Tuition Grant Opportunities:

For those interested in furthering their education, CCEI students may also be eligible for a tuition grant on Rasmussen University's ECE Bachelor's degree

program and other eligible online programs4.

"With the increasing demand for early childhood education professionals nationwide, our new relationship with CCEI allows us to help fill a critical need," said Paula Singer, president and chief academic officer at Rasmussen University. "The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects a 15% growth in early childhood education jobs from 2022 to 2032, much faster than the average for all occupations. This alliance not only supports aspiring educators by offering accessible and affordable pathways, but also strengthens the field by equipping more professionals with advanced education to take on leadership roles and positively impact the next generation."

Filling the Need for Early Childhood Education Professionals with Degrees

As states and accrediting bodies increase requirements for childcare centers and preschools, more employers are prioritizing candidates with degrees in Early Childhood Education. Many states now require or strongly encourage degree attainment for directors, lead teachers, and specialized roles within early learning settings.

Research also consistently shows that early childhood educators with higher levels of formal education deliver higher-quality instruction and contribute to better developmental outcomes for children. According to the National Institute for Early Education Research (NIEER), preschool programs staffed with degree-holding teachers are more likely to provide enriched learning environments and promote school readiness. Additionally, earning a degree enhances career opportunities, including higher wages and leadership roles.

"CCEI is thrilled to be partnering with Rasmussen University. Together, we're creating seamless pathways to success with

endless

possibilities for students," said Chrystine Mitchell, director of Early Childhood Education Operations, Straighterline/CCEI. "Our alliance empowers early childhood educators to build on their CDA credentials and advance their careers through higher education-unlocking new opportunities for growth, achievement, and impact."

About the Rasmussen University Early Childhood Education Programs

Rasmussen University's ECE programs are designed for those passionate about shaping the futures of children from birth to age six in non-public school settings or in leadership roles and provide the essential knowledge and skills to excel in early childhood education and care environments.

In as few as 18 months2, students can earn their Early Childhood Education Associate's degree

with career-focused learning and flexible online courses. This program prepares students to meet the academic requirements for the CDA credential application and allows specialization in either Special Needs or Child Development. For students who already hold a CDA, they may be eligible for up to 12 credits of course waivers, enabling completion in as few as 15 months2.

For those aiming to advance in childcare leadership roles, the non-licensure Early Childhood Education Bachelor's degree

focuses on leadership and administration skills. Students can complete the degree in as few as 18 months2 through a blend of online courses and self-directed assessments, which allow them to bypass certain courses based on their prior knowledge. Bachelor's students can choose between the traditional ECE Leadership track or specialize in Child Development.

For more information about Rasmussen University's ECE programs and its new alliance with CCEI, visit .

