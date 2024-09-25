Institute For Portfolio Alternatives Announces 2025 Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Jason Goode, Alston & Bird, Elected Incoming Chair
WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anya Coverman, President & CEO of the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA), today announced the organization's Board of Directors for 2025. Newly elected board members will serve a three-year term, beginning on January 1, 2025.
In addition to naming 10 new directors, the Board of Directors also elected Jason Goode,
as chair-elect in 2025. Goode currently serves as a Partner at Alston & Bird.
"As we look forward to the year ahead, I am excited to collaborate with this outstanding Board of Directors to advance policies that drive innovation and growth in the alternative investment industry, while promoting expanded opportunities for investors," said Coverman. "Our newly elected directors represent some of the leading firms throughout this growing and vibrant financial sector, and we look forward to having their perspectives on the IPA's Board of Directors."
Bill Duffy, Vice President of Alternative Investments at Fidelity Investments, will lead the Board as chair in 2025.
Newly elected members of the 2025 IPA Board of Directors are:
Robert Bergdolt , DLA Piper
John Carter , Edward Jones
Alice Connaughton , Morrison & Foerster
Emily Conte , Cohen & Steers
Mark Earley , Hines Private Wealth Solutions
Liz Jones , Ares Wealth Management Solutions
Chad LaFauci , Commonwealth Financial Network
George Stephan , Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments
Mark Sutterlin , Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Leon Volchyok , Blackstone
They will join continuing members of the IPA Board of Directors in 2025, which include:
Brendan Cuddihy, CAIS
Daniel Cullen , Baker & McKenzie LLP
Michael Ezzell , Inland Securities Corporation
Angie Fisher , Core Spaces Chicago
Jay Frank , Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management
James Hannigan , Apollo Global Management
Michael Keough , iCapital
Dennis Martin , PGIM Real Estate
John McCarthy , Starwood Real Estate
Patrick McGowan , Sanctuary Wealth
Paul Mumma , Ameriprise Financial
Scott Napier , JP Morgan Global Alternatives
Alison Nest , Morgan Stanley
Brian Ruben , Deloitte & Touche LLP
Peter Schaffer , Avantax Wealth Management
Justin Schwartz , DTCC
Michael Sealy , Sealy & Company
Chris Shaw , SS&C Technologies
Dallas Whitaker , Carter Exchange
Patrick Willis , Blue Owl
Kate Winters , LPL Financial
For more information about the IPA, please visit .
About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives
The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives-including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.
More information on IPA can be found at
, or follow IPA on
LinkedIn .
Contact
Erik James Rancatore
[email protected]
202.978.2467
SOURCE Institute for Portfolio Alternatives
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN25092024003732001241ID1108715966
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.