Institute For Portfolio Alternatives Announces 2025 Board Of Directors

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anya Coverman, President & CEO of the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA), today announced the organization's Board of Directors for 2025. Newly elected board members will serve a three-year term, beginning on January 1, 2025.

In addition to naming 10 new directors, the Board of Directors also elected Jason Goode,

as chair-elect in 2025. Goode currently serves as a Partner at Alston & Bird.

"As we look forward to the year ahead, I am excited to collaborate with this outstanding Board of Directors to advance policies that drive innovation and growth in the alternative investment industry, while promoting expanded opportunities for investors," said Coverman. "Our newly elected directors represent some of the leading firms throughout this growing and vibrant financial sector, and we look forward to having their perspectives on the IPA's Board of Directors."

Bill Duffy, Vice President of Alternative Investments at Fidelity Investments, will lead the Board as chair in 2025.

Newly elected members of the 2025 IPA Board of Directors are:



Robert Bergdolt , DLA Piper

John Carter , Edward Jones

Alice Connaughton , Morrison & Foerster

Emily Conte , Cohen & Steers

Mark Earley , Hines Private Wealth Solutions

Liz Jones , Ares Wealth Management Solutions

Chad LaFauci , Commonwealth Financial Network

George Stephan , Franklin Templeton Alternative Investments

Mark Sutterlin , Bank of America Merrill Lynch Leon Volchyok , Blackstone

They will join continuing members of the IPA Board of Directors in 2025, which include:



Brendan Cuddihy, CAIS

Daniel Cullen , Baker & McKenzie LLP

Michael Ezzell , Inland Securities Corporation

Angie Fisher , Core Spaces Chicago

Jay Frank , Cantor Fitzgerald Asset Management

James Hannigan , Apollo Global Management

Michael Keough , iCapital

Dennis Martin , PGIM Real Estate

John McCarthy , Starwood Real Estate

Patrick McGowan , Sanctuary Wealth

Paul Mumma , Ameriprise Financial

Scott Napier , JP Morgan Global Alternatives

Alison Nest , Morgan Stanley

Brian Ruben , Deloitte & Touche LLP

Peter Schaffer , Avantax Wealth Management

Justin Schwartz , DTCC

Michael Sealy , Sealy & Company

Chris Shaw , SS&C Technologies

Dallas Whitaker , Carter Exchange

Patrick Willis , Blue Owl Kate Winters , LPL Financial

About the Institute for Portfolio Alternatives

The Institute for Portfolio Alternatives (IPA) serves as the leading industry voice for alternative investments. IPA is the preeminent trade organization championing alternatives-including private real estate, private credit, private equity, infrastructure, and other alternative assets. IPA hosts innovative events and conferences, offering world-class networking opportunities and educational resources, while also engaging in impactful advocacy at both federal and state levels.

