Felicia Kestenberg Named To Forbes' Top Financial Security Professionals List

- Felicia KestenbergNEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Forbes has released its annual list of Top Security Professionals, an award honoring elite insurance and financial planning professionals across the country. This year, Felicia Kestenberg, Founder and Principal of Kesten Financial Group LLC, has been named to the Best-in-State list for New York State. Recipients of this prestigious award are selected based on quantitative and qualitative data gathered by an independent research firm.Founded by Felicia Kestenberg in 2010, Kesten Financial Group LLC specializes in helping individuals and business owners bring their dreams to life through strategic financial planning. By developing comprehensive and personalized plans based on time-tested financial principles, the practice helps clients establish financial security that endures through every season. Kestenberg and her team leverage a practical approach aimed at simplifying complex concepts, empowering clients to make wise financial decisions and feel confident about their futures.“Our clients are smart, talented people looking for someone to guide them through the world of financial planning and help them protect the things in life that matter most to them,” said Kestenberg.“I feel honored that they trust me and my team with that responsibility, and I'm grateful for their support that has made our firm what it is today.”Kesten Financial Group LLC is a full-service financial planning firm based in New York City providing tailored solutions for investments, business planning, and personal financial planning. They focus on custom strategies that put the client's needs first, developing strong relationships that foster confidence and trust. For more information about Kesten Financial Group LLC, visit KestenFinancialGroup.For more information about Forbes' Top Financial Security Professionals list and the full methodology, click here .

