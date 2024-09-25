Old Trapper Announces 2024 Sponsorship Of NFL Network's Good Morning Football

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Old Trapper Beef Jerky

Season-long Presenting Sponsor of Network's Award-Winning Morning Show

- Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer

FOREST GROVE, OR, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Old Trapper today announced that the beef jerky and meat snacks brand is the presenting sponsor of NFL Network's Emmy Award-winning Good Morning Football for the fourth consecutive year. New for the 2024 season, Good Morning Football is now broadcast from NFL Network's studios in Los Angeles, relocating from New York City where it had been based since its debut in 2016.

The season-long sponsorship includes Old Trapper product integration within Good Morning Football and includes TV spots across all NFL Network programming, brand highlights on show billboards, and digital and social media extension. Additionally, the popular What's Your Beef feature will be presented by Old Trapper each week on Good Morning Football. The Old Trapper character is occasionally integrated into the show in“special appearance” lighthearted short video segments.

Good Morning Football airs Monday-Friday from 8-10 a.m. ET and is hosted by Jamie Erdahl, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Peter Schrager, Kyle Brandt and news reporter Sherree Burruss.

“We are excited to team up with the NFL Network for the fourth consecutive year, a partnership that underscores our commitment to the passion and intensity that football represents,” said Robert Leary, Chief Marketing Officer of Old Trapper.“Football players, with their dedication and relentless drive, embody the qualities that define our jerky – bold and crafted to fuel the fiercest of competitors. We're proud to stand alongside the Good Morning Football crew and the sport that resonates with so many of our fans."

About Old Trapper Smoked Products

Old Trapper Smoked Products has produced its signature line of authentic handmade beef jerky from its headquarters in Forest Grove, Oregon since 1969. That 50+ years of experience, complemented by continued investments in state-of-the-art processes, result in top-quality products that are distributed nationwide. A family-run business, Old Trapper has been recognized as Category Captain by Convenience Store News, and offers a full line of high-quality, naturally smoked meat snacks using only the best lean strips of beef, the freshest seasoning ingredients and real wood-fired smoke. Old Trapper jerky and beef sticks are available in a variety of flavors including Old Fashioned, Peppered, Teriyaki , and Hot & Spicy. For more information, please visit .



