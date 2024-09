Aflac Incorporated To Release Third Quarter Results And CFO Video Update On October 30, 2024 And Host Webcast On October 31, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) COLUMBUS, Ga., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ) announced today that it will release third quarter 2024 results after the closes on October 30, 2024 . At that time, materials, including the quarterly earnings release and financial supplement, will be available, along with a financial update from Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Max Brodén,

on the company's Investor Relations website, href="" rel="nofollow" afla .

Aflac Incorporated will also webcast a conference call scheduled for 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 31, 2024. During the webcast, Aflac Incorporated Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President Daniel P. Amos, along with Brodén, will discuss the company's quarterly results and outlook and answer questions during the webcast with other members of executive management from the U.S. and Japan. To listen to the conference call, please register at href="" rel="nofollow" afla five to seven minutes prior to the scheduled start time.



ABOUT AFLAC INCORPORATED

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL ), a Fortune 500 company, has helped provide financial protection and peace of mind for more than 68 years to millions of policyholders and customers through its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Japan. In the U.S., Aflac is the No. 1 provider of supplemental health insurance products.1 In Japan, Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of cancer and medical insurance in terms of policies in force. The company takes pride in being there for its policyholders when they need us most, as well as being included in the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for 18 consecutive years (2024), Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies for 23 years (2024) and Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index for the fourth consecutive year (2023). In addition, the company became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in 2021 and has been included in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (2023) for 10 years. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac

or aflac/espanol . Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to corporate social responsibility and sustainability at href="" rel="nofollow" afla under "Sustainability."

1 LIMRA 2023 U.S. Supplemental Health Insurance Total Market Report

Analyst and investor contact – David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or 800.235.2667, or [email protected]

Media contact – Ines Gutzmer, 762.207.7601 or [email protected]

