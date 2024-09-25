Local Data Center Group Funds Boulder Crest Foundation And College Scholarships With Annual Golf Tournament

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

This year's raised a remarkable $76,560, which will be split: $50,000 to the Chapter's scholarship fund and $26,560 to the Boulder Crest Foundation.

- Kurt Wallner, Board Member of the 7x24 Exchange DC ChapterLANSDOWNE, VA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter hosted its Annual Charity Golf Tournament on Monday, drawing nearly 300 data center professionals, 65 sponsors, and more than 40 dedicated volunteers to the scenic Golf Club at Lansdowne. The highly anticipated event serves as the Chapter's premier fundraiser, channeling the collective energy of the industry to support professional development and community causes.With all foursomes and sponsorships selling out in under an hour, the event's success reflects the unwavering commitment of the DC Chapter 's members to giving back. This year's tournament raised a remarkable $76,560, which will be split between two critical initiatives: $50,000 to the Chapter's scholarship fund and $26,560 to the Boulder Crest Foundation , a nonprofit dedicated to providing healing programs for veterans and first responders.“This golf tournament is more than a fundraising event; it's a testament to the strength and solidarity of our community,” said Kurt Wallner, Board Member of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter.“Every drive and putt made today not only supports the next generation of data center professionals but also brings healing and hope to those who have bravely served our nation.”The 7x24 Exchange International was founded to support industries where mission-critical operations cannot experience interruptions. The DC Chapter has embraced this mission, focusing on nurturing talent within the region's data center sector-a globally recognized hub. Over the past 13 years, the DC Chapter has awarded more than $425,000 in scholarships to over 115 students, fostering the next wave of industry leaders.“Our scholarship program is designed to propel emerging talents into the data center industry, providing them with the resources and mentorship needed to succeed,” said Karen Petersburg, President of the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter.“Our sponsors and participants are united by a shared belief in the power of education and the potential of every young professional we support.”The impact of the tournament extends beyond financial support. For the Boulder Crest Foundation, the funds raised will enable expanded programming for veterans and first responders in need of comprehensive wellness care.“We are deeply moved by the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter's dedication to our mission,” Boulder Crest Foundation Executive Vice President Sarah Fehrer said.“We are pleased to be a part of it all for a second year in a row as the local beneficiary and the proceeds will go a long way in supporting the combat veterans, their family members, and first responders we serve. Their support means more healing programs for those who have sacrificed so much.”According to the Uptime Institute's 2023 data center survey, nearly half of the current workforce is expected to retire within the next decade, underscoring the urgency of developing a pipeline of skilled professionals. The DC Chapter is committed to addressing this challenge through strategic investments in education and professional development.As the tournament unfolded, participants enjoyed camaraderie and friendly competition across Lansdowne's three courses. Fundraising activities-including 50/50 raffles, an array of raffle prizes, exclusive event swag, and paid mulligans-further contributed to the charitable impact of the day, showcasing the community's dedication to supporting the causes they care about.The DC Chapter, one of the largest and most active within the 7x24 Exchange network, leverages this event along with other initiatives throughout the year to build stronger connections within the industry and the community. Since its inception, the Chapter has donated over $700,000 and countless volunteer hours to combat hunger and homelessness, and support healthcare innovation and community services.Looking ahead, the Chapter is gearing up for its annual participation in the Toys for Tots campaign and the Cloud Run 5k scheduled for April 12, 2025. These efforts reflect a continued commitment to making a positive impact well beyond the data center industry.For more information on the 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter and its upcoming events, please visit 7x24dc.##About 7x24 Exchange DC ChapterThe 7×24 Exchange Washington DC Chapter provides an educational forum bringing together Information Services/Technology and Facilities/Engineering/Real Estate of organizations to promote a better understanding of the design, implementation and management issues involved in achieving high levels of uninterrupted infrastructure support. 7x24 Exchange DC Chapter is a stalwart in fostering connections and facilitating opportunities for the leaders of tomorrow. Rooted in the heart of the world's largest data center hub in Northern Virginia, it serves as a nucleus of innovation, collaboration, and philanthropy.About Boulder Crest FoundationBoulder Crest Foundation is the home of Posttraumatic Growth (PTG) and the global leader in the development, delivery, study, and scale of PTG-based programs. It exists to transform the way society thinks, feels, and acts when it comes to notions of mental health and struggle, so that we live in a world that is fueled and founded in notions of PTG, not PTSD, diminishment, diagnosis, or dysfunction. Boulder Crest Retreat is a haven facilitating the holistic healing of wounded veterans and first responders and their families. Situated in the picturesque landscapes of Bluemont, VA, it serves as a sanctuary promoting recovery and fostering a sense of peace and renewed purpose.

