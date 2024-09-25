GIXLI LAUNCHES FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PLATFORM TO CONNECT, EDUCATE AND EMPOWER INTERIOR DESIGNERS AND INDUSTRY PARTNERS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GIXLI TO CONNECT, EDUCATE AND EMPOWER INTERIOR DESIGNERS

Leann and Lynae joined by other members of the founding team.

GIXLI is introducing its with an upcoming Café Connect Tour

GILBERT, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 -- GIXLI, a groundbreaking platform crafted by interior designers for the interior designers and partners, is proud to announce its official launch and the beginning of a new chapter for interior design professionals, suppliers, and enthusiasts. The platform, previewed this past July at the Las Vegas Market to great reviews, marks a significant step in elevating, protecting, growing, and supporting interior design entrepreneurs and the industry.Introducing GIXLIGIXLI stands as a premier resource for the interior design community, providing a wealth of tools and insights for professionals to elevate their businesses, protect their craft, and nurture long-lasting industry relationships. The platform, designed to support education, collaboration and sourcing, offers a rich publication filled with actionable insights, a professional membership program, and advertising opportunities for those looking to engage directly with the design world.Lynae Parrott, Founding Partner and CEO of GIXLI, shares the inspiration behind the platform:"As sisters and co-owners of our own interior design firm, Leann and I have spent nearly a decade navigating the challenges and triumphs of growing our business. Over time, we realized that the design community needed a platform like GIXLI – a resource that fosters connection, growth, and support. We are thrilled to officially launch GIXLI and look forward to helping interior designers build and enhance their businesses."A Café Connect Tour to Bridge the IndustryIn conjunction with the platform's launch, GIXLI is excited to announce the upcoming Café Connect tour – a series of intimate, in-person gatherings designed to foster meaningful dialogue within the interior design community. Café Connect will kick off in AZ, offering attendees a chance to engage with industry experts, share experiences, and create new connections that drive innovation and creativity.For an up-to-date list of upcoming dates and locations visit ."GIXLI was born from the idea of connection – not just between designers, but between individuals and the spaces they create," said Leann Waisath, Founding Partner and CCO. "The Café Connect tour is an extension of that philosophy, offering a space where design professionals can collaborate and grow, all while sharing a cup of coffee."What to Expect from GIXLIAt the core of GIXLI's mission is a commitment to upholding the integrity of the interior design industry, celebrating its exclusivity, and elevating its craftsmanship. GIXLI is more than just a resource – it is a community. The platform simplifies sourcing, enhances collaboration, and provides education that empowers designers at every stage of their career. From its publication of fluff-free, industry-leading content to its extensive membership benefits, GIXLI is a one-stop shop for those seeking to elevate their design journey.About GIXLIGIXLI is a premier platform offering a comprehensive suite of resources for the interior design community. From industry insights and educational content to membership opportunities and a robust advertising platform, GIXLI is designed to elevate, protect, and support interior design professionals, suppliers, and enthusiasts. By fostering a community focused on exclusivity, craftsmanship, and connection, GIXLI is the go-to source for interior designers looking to thrive.

