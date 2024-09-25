Kayrros Rises To #30 In Fortune's 'Change The World' 2024 List

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) President Antoine Rostand praised the team's dedication and restated the importance of high-quality climate data to effective climate action

- Antoine Rostand, President and co-founder of KayrrosLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kayrros , the world leader in environmental intelligence, has risen to 30th on Fortune's annual 'Change the World' list, which highlights companies effectively tackling climate change, public health crises, gender and racial inequities, or lack of economic opportunity.The company, which turns raw satellite imagery into usable climate insights for governments and organisations, was assessed along a number of criteria, including measurable social impact, business results and degree of innovation. Fortune's judging panel also considered the reach, nature and durability of Kayrros' impact; the benefit it brought to the company; and how forward-thinking the company was relative to others in the industry.The recognition specifically concerned Kayrros' Wildfire Monitor product, which gauges, in close to realtime, wildfire exposure using more than 20 factors, from vegetation dryness to wind direction and slope gradient. This allows individuals and organisations to be alerted if they or their assets are at risk of harm.After a landmark year for the company, Kayrros rose 19 places to 30th. It was listed alongside other global companies including SpaceX, Beyond Meat, Virgin Atlantic. The full list is available here .Antoine Rostand, President and co-founder of Kayrros, expressed his gratitude to Fortune and praised the 'unwavering focus and commitment' of the Kayrros team, and their dedication to the company's mission. Kayrros' mission is to reduce greenhouse gases, protect people, ecosystems and assets and manage the energy transition.'We're delighted to have been recognised by Fortune,' he said.'The whole Kayrros team works exceptionally hard. Their focus and commitment has been unwavering over the past year.'We are convinced that meaningful climate action starts with having access to precise, verifiable, independent data and insights. Without that data, we're stumbling around in the dark.'The need to take bold action to tackle the climate crisis grows more pressing by the day. But thanks to data, we know what action to take to turn the tide on global warming. We just need to take it.'We're grateful to the team at Fortune for recognising our work.'Kayrros has emerged in recent years as an intelligent, authoritative voice in the climate conversation, highlighting discrepancies in climate reporting, informing climate legislation, commenting on climate trends in the global media, and persistently calling for action at every level to be guided by rigorous and objective data.The company is a trusted partner of the UNEP, the IEA, and a wide range of media outlets worldwide. Their insights and expertise were crucial to the creation of the European Union's Methane Regulation, announced in May, described as a 'meaningful step forward' by the company and an example of good climate leadership.The company has called for drastic cuts to methane emissions, which, thanks to the existence of Earth observation technology and the low cost of intervention, would have a profoundly beneficial climate impact. Cuts could lead to a reduction of more than 1 gigatonne in CO2e emissions in just a few years, making it the most impactful climate intervention available to mankind.Kayrros' disclosures via its award-winning Methane Watch platform have been widely publicised around the world. These include the Gates of Hell exposé, which revealed that two oil fields in Turkmenistan emitted more greenhouse gas in six months than the UK did throughout 2022, and the Buzachi Neft Oil Field Fire – one of the biggest leaks in history – which resulted in over 480 times the permitted amount of methane being expelled into the atmosphere in Kazakhstan.Kayrros' 2024 analysis of global methane emissions, which was unveiled at Climate Week NYC, revealed that, despite the promise of the Global Methane Pledge, methane was still rising on the whole worldwide. The report was featured in the New York Times, which described the findings as a 'red flag'.Fortune CEO Anastasia Nyrkovskaya said, 'The Change the World List spotlights companies that are shaping our future, whether in the near term or 100 years from now. And it recognizes leaders who are driving true innovation and addressing social issues – and making money while doing it.'Rostand thanked the many scientific institutions whose partnerships with Kayrros have contributed to its success. He singled out the European Space Agency (ESA), the French National Centre of Space Studies (CNES), National Centre of Scientific Research (CNRS), Climate and Environmental Sciences Laboratory (LSCE), and the Centre Borelli research unit.He also thanked Kayrros' investors for their support.ENDSAbout Kayrros:Kayrros is a global environmental intelligence company and world leader in earth and asset observation technology. Kayrros collects data from satellite imagery and uses AI and geoanalytics technology to provide insights that help companies, investors and regulators reduce their emissions, protect people and assets from extreme weather events and accelerate the transition to a lower carbon economy.Kayrros has offices in Paris, Houston, New York, London, Bangalore and Singapore. For more information visit .

