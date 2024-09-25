Mumbai Rains: Flights Affected Amid Heavy Showers Two Diverted, 7 Make Go-Around At Airport - Check Advisory

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai Rains: Some flights were diverted and at least seven flights had to make a go-around due to bad weather in Mumbai after heavy rains lashed the city on Wednesday evening.

"Amid rainfall in the city, seven go-arounds and 2 flight diversions reported till 2009 hours," reported ANI quoting PRO, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Vistara airline informed that its flight from Delhi to Mumbai was diverted, while a flight to Mumbai had to return to Hyderabad.

"Flight UK941 from Delhi to Mumbai (DEL-BOM) has been diverted to Hyderabad (HYD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Hyderabad (HYD) at 2110 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara said in a post on X.









In another post, Vistara stated, "Flight UK534 from Hyderabad to Mumbai (HYD-BOM) is returning back to Hyderabad (HYD) due to bad weather at Mumbai airport and is expected to arrive in Hyderabad (HYD) at 2115 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates," Vistara said.









Meanwhile, SpiceJet and IndiGo airlines issued an advisory to passengers.

"#6ETravelAdvisory : It's raining in #Mumbai & flight schedules are impacted due to weather conditions and air traffic congestion. If you or your loved ones are travelling, you may keep a tab on the flight status and allow ample travel time to the airport," IndiGo said in a post on X.





SpiceJet said that due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected, and added, "Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."





One of the commuters who was scheduled to fly by IndiGo, tagged the airline and said, "I have a flight at 9:35 pm and i have started from my place at 5;30 and hardly take max 1 and half hour in peak but due to todays rain situation i am stuck still in traffic hope that unintentionally flight should be delayed as so many of passengers like me must to stuck.

On Wednesday evening, Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra received heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Mumbai till 8 am on Thursday.