Mumbai Rains: Local Train Services Affected On Central Line Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed On Thursday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai Rains: Heavy showers and thunderstorms lashed the Maximum City on Wednesday, causing waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several locations. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and some other parts of Maharashtra until 8:30 am tomorrow. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday for all private and and colleges in Mumbai on September 26.

Heavy rainfall also affected train services in Mumbai. The Central Railway informed that up-and-down slow train services at several locations between Vidyavihar and Mulund stations were affected from 9.10 pm.

Meanwhile, the Western Railway informed that despite heavy rainfall in the city, local trains on its Mumbai suburban network are running as per schedule.

The Mumbai Traffic Police said the Andheri subway is closed to traffic due to waterlogging as there is 1.5 feet of water there.

Southbound traffic has been diverted via Gokhale Bridge.

The police informed that due to waterlogging at Malad Subway, vehicular traffic is closed and diverted via Sainath Road.

“Due to 2 ft waterlogging at Sakhar Panchayat and 1-2 ft water logging at Hindmata, vehicular movement is slow,” the police stated.

The IMD has forecasted thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and intense rainfall, with gusty winds expected to reach speeds of 40-50 km/h in several districts of Maharashtra.

Over the next few hours, these conditions are likely to affect isolated areas in Mumbai, Palghar, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Solapur, and Satara.

The BMC announced that all schools and colleges in Mumbai would remain closed on Thursday, September 26.

Red Alerts Issued for Key Districts in Maharashtra

Earlier today, the IMD issued a red alert for Thane, Palghar, and Raigad districts, while Ratnagiri district is under alert for September 26. This indicates the potential for severe weather conditions that could impact daily life and safety.

Nationwide Rainfall Predictions

In its daily weather bulletin, the IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations across various regions, including Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Marathwada, and Coastal Karnataka.

Heavy rainfall is also anticipated in Rayalaseema, the Gujarat Region, Chhattisgarh, West Madhya Pradesh, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Maharashtra, Interior Karnataka, and Telangana.

Weather in southern states

For Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain at isolated places from September 26 to September 30. Strong surface winds are expected to sweep through these areas, reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h tomorrow.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain with lightning in North Tamil Nadu in the next seven days, and temperatures are likely to soar 2-4°C above normal.

Due to humid air and high temperatures, hot and discomforting weather is very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu.

It also predicts that there will be hot and uncomfortable weather in isolated areas of Puducherry and Karaikal areas.

Stay Prepared

Mumbai residents in the affected areas are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions against potential flooding and disruptions caused by thunderstorms.

IMD Mumbai said it is continuously monitoring the situation closely and providing timely updates to keep the public informed.