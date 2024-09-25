Swiss Police Arrest Suspects After First Use Of Suicide Capsule

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Swiss have arrested several individuals in connection with the first assisted of a woman using a device known as the“death capsule.”

According to foreign reports, a 64-year-old woman from the Midwest region of the United States ended her life on Monday, September 23, in a forest in northern Switzerland using the suicide capsule for the first time.

Swiss police arrested several people related to this incident, which involved the use of the“death capsule,” a device that causes oxygen deprivation and inhalation of nitrogen, leading to death.

Schaffhausen police stated that the primary reason for the arrests was suspicion of encouraging and assisting the woman in her suicide. They added that further investigations into the matter are ongoing.

It is noteworthy that this is the first time someone has used this suicide device.

Police reported that the suicide capsule had been confiscated, and the woman's body had been transferred for an autopsy.

The Dutch newspaper“Volkskrant” also reported that one of its photographers was arrested by Schaffhausen police in connection with this case.

The Sarco capsule (also known as the Tesla of euthanasia, short for sarcophagus), first introduced in 2019, fills with nitrogen when used, replacing the oxygen inside. This causes death by hypoxia within 10 minutes.

This incident has sparked a renewed debate on the ethical and legal implications of assisted suicide. The use of new technologies like the Sarco capsule raises questions about the future of euthanasia and its regulation in different countries.

