UAE: Coldplay Announces Third Concert In Abu Dhabi Due To High Demand

Coldplay fans in the UAE have one more chance to see the Grammy-winning live as a third performance has been added to their Abu Dhabi schedule.

Following an overwhelming demand for tickets to their first two shows, scheduled on January 11 and January 12, 2025, Coldplay will now also perform on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Fans can expect an electrifying setlist featuring iconic hits like Fix You, Viva La Vida, and Yellow, alongside tracks from their upcoming album Moon Music, set to release on October 4.

The additional show could mean that fans, who failed to get tickets for the first and the second show, even after waiting for hours, may just get third time lucky.

When the pre-sale for the Abu Dhabi concert on January 11, 2025, went live on Wednesday, thousands of eager fans were stuck in virtual queues , some with over 200,000 people ahead of them.

Later in the day, a second show on January 12 was announced, giving fans some fresh hope. However, technical glitches and high prices only added to the frustration of ticket-seekers. Finally, many could not lay their hands on the coveted ticket.

Likewise, tickets for the third show are also expected to fly off the shelves. For the third show, pre-sale tickets will be available starting Thursday, September 26, at 12pm, with general sale following on Friday, September 27 at 12pm via livenation.

Coldplay Abu Dhabi 2025 concert details:

Dates : January 11th, 12th, and 14th, 2025

Venue : Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Ticket Prices : Starting from Dh195 with prices going up to Dh1,495

Presented by Live Nation Middle East, the show is part of Coldplay's Music of the Spheres World Tour.

