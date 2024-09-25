Birla Public School Shifts To Hybrid Learning, Resumes Regular School Hours

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Abu Hamour campus of the Birla Public School will resume regular school hours and implement hybrid system effective Sunday, September 29, 2024.

In a circular, the Indian school that follows CBSE curriculum announced that school will return to the morning timing of 7am to 11:30am for Kindergarten (KG) and upto 1:35pm for Grade 5 to 12 with one designated day per week for learning for each grade in its Abu Hamour Campus.

The school added that this shift comes, "after careful consideration of the valuable feedback and requests from majority of parents and based on suggestion from the Embassy [Indian Embassy in Doha]."

As per the circular, Sunday will be online for KG2 and class 5, while KG1 and class 6 will have their digital session on Monday. Lectures will be conducted online for Class 7 and 8 on Tuesday, Class 9 and 11 on Wednesday and Class 10 and 12 on Thursday.

The school is currently following a shift system, started on September 10, 2024, as per which Kindergarten works from 6:30am to 10:15am while the grades V to 12 students have classes from 10:30am to 5pm.

This decision to reverse the timings to morning hours comes as a relief to many parents.