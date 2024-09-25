Michelle Benjamin Calls For Priority On Tourism Beyond Carnival And Real Investment In Culture And The Arts

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

As the 2025 budget approaches, I am calling on the to take a broader and more sustainable approach to the sector. While Carnival remains a vital cultural and economic driver, our country's tourism potential extends far beyond that one season. We need to prioritize developing tourism products that showcase the diversity and richness of our heritage all year round.

From our historical sites to the unique festivals celebrated in communities like Moruga/ Tableland and throughout Trinidad and Tobago, we have so much more to offer than Carnival. Eco-tourism, culinary tourism, sport tourism, agriculture tourism, and cultural tourism are all areas that deserve meaningful investment. By doing so, we can not only attract a wider range of visitors but also create jobs and sustainable livelihoods in various regions across the country.

Furthermore, I want to stress the importance of real and meaningful investment in culture and the arts. It is not enough to give superficial recognition to our artists and cultural practitioners. We must provide the necessary resources and infrastructure to allow our artists, PanMen and Women, musicians, filmmakers, and cultural workers to thrive. This means access to funding, training, and development opportunities to ensure that our cultural sector can continue to grow and contribute to the national economy.

I urge the government to go beyond token gestures and take concrete steps to uplift and support the tourism and cultural sectors. We have the talent, the heritage, and the potential – but we need real investment and a long-term strategy that recognizes the value of both tourism and the arts to our national development.

Budget 2025 will be critical for our nation's future, I hope that after nine years of dragging their feet, the government will finally prioritize the needs of the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago.

Michelle Benjamin MP

Moruga/Tableland

