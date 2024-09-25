Sopore Apple Will Reach Foreign Shores: Rahul's Promise To North Kashmir Town Residents

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Sopore- Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said if the NC-Congress alliance comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, it will promote the famous Sopore apple in international markets.

The leader lamented that while walnuts, cashews and resins were put on his table, the famous Sopore apple, the main horticulture produce of the area, was missing.

“The main issue is of the Sopore apple. This apple has to be taken abroad. Your future lies in this and it has to be taken forward. It should not only reach across the country, but it should reach US, China, and Japan too,” Gandhi said, with an apple in his hand.

Addressing an election rally here in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, Gandhi said people were eating apples from foreign countries, but“I want this apple to go to America.”

“If this apple has to reach Japan and America, the first step has to be restoration of statehood. Without that it is not possible,” he said.

The Congress leader said the Narendra Modi-led central government was working for a few billionaires.“The reason why farmers are not getting good price for their apples be it here or in Himachal, is because of Adani.”

Gandhi reiterated his party's poll promise of a minimum support price of Rs 72 per kg for apple produce and said it will be covered under the crop insurance scheme as well.

He said the alliance will put a stop to the eviction of the poor and spend Rs 2,500 crore on irrigation.

Gandhi said he was informed by his colleague, AICC general secretary G A Mir, that the Sopore apple is exported and is not processed locally.

“Our target is that the apple is exported to Japan and America. But there should be processing plants here as well so that people of Sopore get the benefit of the apple industry,” he said.

Gandhi also said the NC-Congress alliance will do away with the smart electricity metres – a flagrant local issue.