Pharmacorp Announces Agreement To Acquire A Pharmacy In Atlantic Canada

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PHARMACORP RX (" PharmaCorp " or the" Corporation ") (TSXV: PCRX) is pleased to announce that, pursuant to share purchase agreements dated September 24, 2024, it has agreed to acquire from arm's length vendors (the" Vendors ") a 100% interest in a pharmacy business including land and buildings (the" Acquired Pharmacy ") located in Atlantic Canada (the" "). The aggregate purchase price for the Acquired Pharmacy is $15,377,013, of which $15,177,013 will be paid using cash on hand and $200,000 will be paid with common shares of PharmaCorp (" Common Shares "). The deemed price for the Common Shares will not be lower than $0.60 per Common Share and is subject to a price adjustment mechanism determined at closing that may increase the deemed price per Common Share. The Acquisition is expected to close on or about October 1, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the conditional acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. No finder's fee is payable in respect of the Acquisition.

The below tables contain selected unaudited financial information of the Acquired Pharmacy's operating business:

As at July 31, 2024 (unaudited) As at April 30, 2024 (unaudited) As at April 30, 2023 (unaudited) Total Assets $2,559,412 $2,209,586 $1,863,769 Liabilities $1,216,955 $1,014,605 $505,902





3 Months ended July 31, 2024 (unaudited) For the Year ended April 30, 2024 (unaudited) For the Year ended April 30, 2023 (unaudited) Sales $2,699,455 $10,358,905 $9,307,164 Gross Profit $1,071,212 $3,722,532 $3,560,055 Total Expenses $623,665 $3,223,525 $3,072,211 Net Income $448,096 $439,007 $427,844

This is PharmaCorp's third acquisition including the successful completion of its June 6, 2024 Qualifying Transaction which included the PharmaChoice Canada Inc. (“ PharmaChoice Canada ”) strategic alliance and the acquisition of a 75% interest in a pharmacy in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

“We are pleased to announce the Acquisition, marking a significant milestone as our third acquisition. This Acquisition exemplifies the strength of our strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada, which provided a smooth succession plan for a valued PharmaChoice Canada member looking to retire, while preserving the legacy built on hard work. With this Acquisition, we have ensured continuity by retaining key team members, including the managing pharmacist and the front store manager, to maintain the high standards of service our customers rely on. The Acquisition not only highlights our commitment to strategic growth, but also reinforces our dedication to safeguarding the legacies within the independent pharmacy community,” stated Al Simpson, Executive Chairperson, PharmaCorp.

About PharmaCorp Rx Inc.

As a Capital Pool Company, PharmaCorp completed its qualifying transaction as defined in Policy 2.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange on June 6, 2024. The qualifying transaction consisted of its strategic alliance with PharmaChoice Canada and the acquisition of 75% of the outstanding shares of a pharmacy in Saskatoon, SK. PharmaCorp operates three pharmacies, including the Acquired Pharmacy. PharmaCorp will continue to acquire independently owned and branded PharmaChoice Canada pharmacies as they come to market in the normal ‎course of business, as well as other independently owned non-PharmaChoice Canada branded pharmacies in Canada, and thereafter, continue to operate such acquired pharmacies under a ‎PharmaChoice Canada banner. PharmaCorp trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: PCRX.

