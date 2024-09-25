Azerbaijan's National Identity Never Falls For Ideological Provocations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
On September 23, during his participation in the first session
of the National Assembly, President Ilham Aliyev discussed the
strategic tasks facing Azerbaijan, clarifying key points related to
these tasks. Notably, the prioritization of ensuring ideological
security as a core objective highlights the need for Azerbaijan's
security concept to create a more resilient security model.
It should be noted that the country's security system is already
well-structured. The fact that all attempts to destabilize the
country and threaten public safety have failed to this day proves
this point.
Speaking to Azernews , political analyst
Tofiq Abbasov noted that President Ilham Aliyev
addressed topics of special importance for Azerbaijan in his
speech:
“When the President spoke at the first plenary session of the
National Assembly, he addressed the principle of security, which is
not only crucial for Azerbaijan but also for the international
community. This is no coincidence."
The expert explained the harms caused by ideological
provocations to the public:
"We can take the COVID-19 pandemic as an example of the
difficulties caused by ideological provocation. The spread of this
virus, and people feeling powerless in the face of it, benefitted
certain groups. Some even believe that the creation of a microbe
similar to COVID is just a matter of time. All of this is the
result of propaganda and misleading the public."
Abbasov also highlighted that propaganda continues in the South
Caucasus:
"Certain forces, countries, and powers using Armenia are trying
to destabilize our region and falsely portray Azerbaijan as the
culprit. They claim that Azerbaijan violated Armenia's rights and
allegedly deported Armenians living in Garabagh. Of course, all of
these claims are fabrications."
Abbasov clarified the responsibilities of Azerbaijani
citizens:
"The President stated that the issue of security is a strategic
matter for us. So, what should we do? As Azerbaijanis, we must
preserve the unity and solidarity in our country. The unity between
Azerbaijan's leadership and its people is a successful model, and
we must constantly work toward strengthening it."
The expert also reminded how dangerous the media environment has
become:
"The media has, in many cases, strayed from its original duties,
turning into a propaganda machine through which certain groups
deceive people and present lies as truth. Our society is
sufficiently educated, vigilant, and prepared. However, Armenian
media and the media of countries supporting Armenia are trying to
tarnish Azerbaijan's reputation and create problems for us."
Abbasov reiterated that Azerbaijan is fully justified in
liberating its lands from terrorism and separatism:
"Azerbaijan has never attacked any country or posed a threat to
anyone. It has put an end to terrorism and separatism on its own
territory, which has apparently angered the West and some of its
institutions. This is incomprehensible. For years, Armenians
devastated our lands, destroying all cities and villages, but the
West remained silent. Now that we are resolving these issues and
restoring international order in our region, it seems we are
causing problems for them."
The analyst also pointed out the West's prior indifference to
Azerbaijan's international calls:
"Nearly one million Azerbaijani refugees and internally
displaced persons were ignored by the international community. No
one heard their cries, yet now Azerbaijan is being accused of
creating problems for Armenians and carrying out ethnic
cleansing."
Political analyst Asif Narimanli evaluated
ideological provocations from several perspectives:
"According to international practice, ideological confrontations
often escalate during times of war. Creating confusion in the
public opinion of the opposing side to influence the course of the
war is nothing new. We saw such attempts in the war with Armenia,
where we encountered ideological provocations through information
channels. However, just as in the war, Azerbaijan emerged
victorious in the ideological struggle as well."
The expert noted that Armenia's ideological provocations are to
be expected:
"Going forward, it is natural to expect continued efforts by
Armenia and its supporters to make similar attempts. However, their
capacity to influence is not what it once was."
Narimanli also drew attention to the potential harm that
ideological provocations could inflict on national identity:
"Ideological provocations are generally directed at national
identity. Since Azerbaijan's national identity is strong, the
impact of such propaganda is minimal. However, such provocations
cannot be entirely ruled out. Especially from neighboring
countries, there have been attempts to replace Azerbaijan's
national identity with religious identity, forming identity through
religious ideologies."
The expert noted that these processes are happening
globally:
"This is a worldwide phenomenon, and Azerbaijan is one of the
targets of these processes. However, unlike Armenia and Georgia,
these efforts manifest themselves much less in Azerbaijan. This
stems from the strength of both our national identity and our moral
values."
