Death Toll Of Kharkiv House Bombing Rises To Four As Another Body Found Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, a civilian woman's body was found under the rubble of a high-rise apartment block hit by a Russian FAB-500 aerial bomb on September 24, thus bringing the attack's death toll to four.

That's according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov , who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"The body of a woman was found under the rubble of a house in Kyiv district that had been destroyed yesterday by Russian aggressors. Now the rescuers are retrieving the body," the report says.

According to an update by the city council, a total of 68 buildings were damaged in various districts of Kharkiv as a result of the September 24 attack.



















































































"More than 1,800 windows in apartments and almost 1,200 windows in public areas were shattered," the mayor's office said.

As reported, three series of explosions were heard in Kharkiv in the afternoon of September 24. Russian troops targeted a high-rise apartment block, a civil industry enterprise, and an open area. Previous reports said three people died, 36 sustained injuries, and an elderly woman went missing.

Consequences of the attack on Kharkiv / Photo: Vyacheslav Madievskyi. Ukrinform

According to the police and prosecutors, three Russian Su-34 bombers launched from the airspace over Belgorod region eight FAB bombs with an UMPK guide module at Kharkiv and its suburbs.