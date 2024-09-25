Zelensky Warns UN Of Possible Nuclear Disaster If Putin Strikes NPP In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, once again expressed his concern about Russia preparing strikes on nuclear power in Ukraine and emphasized that this could lead to a new nuclear disaster in Europe.

He stated this during his speech at the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Any missile or drone strike, any critical incident in the system (NPP - ed.) could lead to a nuclear disaster. A day like that smust never come," said the President of Ukraine.

In this context, he shared information from the podium of the UN General Assembly that Russia is planning attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plants and is using foreign satellites to collect information about the infrastructure of these facilities in Ukraine.

Zelensky recalled the Chernobyl disaster, which once became a source of radioactive pollution in Europe. He also mentioned the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP by Russians in March 2022, which is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

"This was one of the most horrifying moments of the war, when no one could know how the Russian strikes on the nuclear facility would end," Zelensky emphasized.

At the same time, the Ukrainian President stressed that Russia is deliberately attacking Ukraine's energy infrastructure ahead of winter, because "Putin is looking for other ways to break the Ukrainian spirit."

"And if, God forbid, Russia causes a nuclear disaster at one of our nuclear power plants, radiation will not respect state borders, and, unfortunately, various nations could feel the devastating effects," Zelensky emphasized.

He urged the international community to be decisive in putting pressure on the aggressor, as nuclear power plants must remain safe.

As reported by Ukrinform, on Tuesday, September 24, Zelensky announced during his speech at the UN Security Council meeting that he had reliable intelligence information about Russia preparing strikes on three nuclear power plants in Ukraine.