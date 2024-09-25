(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining landscape - The Global Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market size is estimated to grow by USD 82.3 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

3.61%

poses a challenge - Key market players include Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., Tata Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG.







Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers

Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.61% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 82.3 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.35 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Canada, Japan, and UK Key companies profiled Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, BYD Co. Ltd., Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Hyundai Motor Co., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Mazda Motor Corp., Mercedes Benz Group AG, MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Motors Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Renault SAS, Stellantis NV, Suzuki Motor Corp., Tata Motors Ltd., Toyota Motor Corp., and Volkswagen AG

The automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market is witnessing significant growth due to the integration of electrical and electronic components in place of heavy mechanical parts. OEMs are making this shift to enhance fuel economy and reduce maintenance costs. Regulatory bodies, such as the US Department of Transportation, have imposed stringent regulations, like the Corporate Average Fuel Economy (CAFE) standards, to increase the fuel efficiency of commercial and personal vehicles. Four-wheel drive or all-wheel drive (AWD) vehicles are estimated to save nearly one mile per gallon of fuel emission. An axle is a crucial mechanical component in a vehicle that directs torque from the motor to the wheels. It consists of a spindle or rod passing through the center of a wheel. By integrating axles with shock absorbers , they can withstand the combined weight of the vehicle and cargo. In front-wheel drive vehicles, front axles enable steering and braking by integrating the axle with the steering and brake pedal. ZF and GKN have developed electric drive axles that eliminate the need for heavy propeller shafts for transferring torque to the rear wheels in an AWD system. These compact systems can be fitted on both the front and rear wheel axles, transforming an I-AWD system into a hybrid one. GKN developed the electric axle for Volvo XC90 hybrid cars, while BMW i8 plug-in hybrid, Peugeot 3008 hybrid4, Porsche 918 Spyder, Mazda, and Nissan hybrids also employ electric axles for AWD. These models comply with stringent CAFE norms, and about 30% of AWD vehicles in the US are expected to be equipped with electric axles by 2025. The electric axles are less expensive to integrate within the same chassis, reduce the weight of the drivetrain, and make use of electric power to run the rear wheels, thereby reducing fuel consumption. These factors are driving the growth of the automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market.



The Automotive Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) Vehicle Market is experiencing significant trends, with Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid vehicles gaining popularity. Technological developments, such as vehicle stability and safety features, are key focuses. PESTER analysis reveals urbanization and emissions standards as major influences. Component suppliers are filing patents for advanced 4WD systems like torque vectoring and automatic AWD. Vendor analysis shows Luxury and Premium vehicle segments leading the market. Holistic analysis includes vehicle connectivity and autonomous vehicles. Current market scenario highlights weight reduction and traction battery packs for improved fuel efficiency. Key trends include part-time AWD, transfer cases, propeller shafts, and power transfer units. Downstream manufacturers are integrating final drives and fuel-efficient technologies into their offerings. Overall, the 4WD market is evolving with a focus on advanced technologies and sustainability.



The automotive industry has seen significant advancements with the integration of smart technologies in modern vehicles. Four-wheel drive systems are a popular feature, enhancing driving experience, especially in harsh weather conditions. However, the reliability and durability of these systems are concerns for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs). Rough usage or exceeding permissible limits can lead to operational issues. Mechanical stress on differentials and transfer cases increases when the four-wheel drive system is used excessively. In cold conditions, engine oil becomes thicker, reducing lubrication potential. Regular monitoring and frequent oil changes are essential for components like clutches, gaskets, packs, solenoids, and valve assemblies. Rust and corrosion are common issues, affecting operability. Four-wheel drive vehicles are less fuel-efficient, consuming 15%-20% more fuel than two-wheel drive vehicles. Dimensions, weight, and system fitment also impact fuel efficiency, posing challenges to the global automotive four-wheel drive vehicle market's growth.

.



The Automotive Four-Wheel Drive (4WD) vehicle market faces several challenges. Electric and hybrid vehicles are gaining popularity, requiring advanced power transfer systems like traction battery packs and torque vectoring. Vehicle connectivity is essential for modern consumers, necessitating smart connectivity solutions. Urbanization trends call for fuel-efficient vehicles, with a focus on fuel efficiency and weight reduction. Autonomous vehicles are the future, demanding robust power transfer systems and safety features. Emerging economies offer growth opportunities, but emissions standards must be met. Downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers must adapt to these trends, catering to premium vehicles, luxury hybrids, and fuel-efficient full-time 4WD offerings. Factories must keep up with the demand for automatic, manual, and part-time 4WD systems, including transfer cases, propeller shafts, and final drives. Battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids are also part of the mix, adding complexity to the market landscape.

1.1 SUVs and crossovers

1.2 Pickup trucks 1.3 Premium and luxury sedans



2.1 Passenger cars 2.2 Commercial vehicles



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

SUVs and crossovers-

The Automotive Four-Wheel Drive Vehicle Market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing consumer preference for all-terrain vehicles . These vehicles offer improved traction and better handling in various road conditions. Key players in this market include Toyota, Ford, and Jeep. They are investing in research and development to launch new models with advanced features. The market is expected to reach new heights due to increasing disposable income and rising demand for adventure tourism.

The automotive four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle market is experiencing significant growth due to technological developments in electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrid vehicles (HEVs). Battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plugin hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) are increasingly adopting 4WD systems for improved traction and vehicle stability. PESTER analysis reveals regulatory pressures from emissions standards and consumer demand for safety and stability. Component suppliers are innovating with automatic and manual 4WD systems, transfer cases, propeller shafts, and power transfer solutions. Patent filings indicate a focus on powertrain efficiency and vehicle connectivity. Key trends include the integration of 4WD systems in luxury vehicles and the gradual shift from front-wheel drive (FWD) and rear-wheel drive (RWD) to 4WD. Overall market scenario is positive, with continued investment in research and development. Vendor analysis reveals key players focusing on enhancing safety features and improving power transfer mechanisms. Holistic analysis of the market considers the current market scenario, vehicle types, and future growth prospects.

The automotive four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle market is witnessing significant technological developments, with a focus on electric and hybrid vehicles. The PESTEL analysis reveals regulatory pressures due to emissions standards, urbanization trends driving demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, and the influence of technological advancements on vehicle connectivity and autonomous capabilities. Component suppliers are innovating with traction battery packs, torque vectoring AWD, and automatic AWD systems. Vendor analysis reveals key trends towards weight reduction, safety, and stability in 4WD vehicles, especially in luxury and premium segments. The current market scenario reflects a shift from manual and part-time AWD to automatic and full-time systems. The overall market is growing, with downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers benefiting from the increasing demand for 4WD vehicles. The future of the market lies in the integration of smart connectivity, fuel efficiency, and advanced power transfer systems, including transfer cases, propeller shafts, and final drives. Battery electric vehicles and plugin hybrids are also gaining popularity, with safety and stability remaining top priorities.

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

