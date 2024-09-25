BTC/USD Signal Today - 25/09: Bearish Double Top? (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) My previous BTC/USD signal on 17th

September

was not triggered, as there was insufficiently bearish price action when the two resistance levels were first reached that day's BTC/USD Signals



Risk 0.50% per trade. Trades must be entered before 5pm Tokyo time Thursday.



Go long after a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $62,349, $61,338, or $59,401.

Put the stop loss $100 below the local swing low.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.



Go short after a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe following the next touch of $64,613, $65,306, or $67,025.

Put the stop loss $100 above the local swing high.

Move the stop loss to break even once the trade is $100 in profit by price. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the trade is $100 in profit by price and leave the remainder of the position to run.

The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as apin bar , adoji , an outside or even just anengulfing candlewith a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching theprice actionthat occurs at the given levels.

I wrote in my previousBTC/USD forecasta little more than a week ago that Bitcoin was looking more bullish so I was looking for a long trade above $59,401. This would have produced a winning trade over the day and would still be in profit now.

Bitcoin has profited from the risk-on rally of recent days triggered by the 0.50% rate cut at the US Federal Reserve last week, as Bitcoin is a“risky” asset.

Recent hours have however seen the price begin to retreat from an area of resistance overhead which was pivotal the last time it was reached in August, triggering a major bearish move.

This suggests that we may see a bearish retracement now, but so far it is quite small.

The best I can say is that $64,613 looks likely to be today's pivotal point, so a long trade above it might work, or a short trade if we get another failed test of this level later.

Bitcoin isn't a standout asset in the market right now, there are other things like Gold, stocks, and the British Pound which are probably going to be more attractive to traders.

There is nothing of high importance due today regarding Bitcoin or the US Dollar.

