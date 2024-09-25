How Better Community Engagement Can Improve Emergency Management In Canada

Author: Sayra Cristancho

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Environmental, social and public emergencies are becoming more frequent and severe around the world. The rapid pace at which emergencies are occurring, compounded by social crises like homelessness, addictions and mental health, are over-stressing our emergency management systems. However, as a society we cannot let this reality become an excuse .

In response, the World Health Organization (WHO) has called for community engagement . And yet, despite a thriving legacy of volunteerism, Canada is lagging behind . Canada is the only G7 country without a national health security and emergency agency. And without such coordinating agency, communities are left to scramble when emergencies strike.

When emergencies arise, the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) are often called up to provide much needed support. However, the military is supposed to be called upon only when demand exceeds provincial capacity. Yet provinces have come to view the CAF as their first, rather than their last resort. Every time the CAF is called for assistance, it diverts time and resources away from attending to Canada's national security tasks .

If not the CAF, then what should be the source of this labour? There are four basic models Canada could follow . One of them pertains to mobilizing volunteer and skilled labour at the community level. The reality is that ordinary citizens always find their way to get involved , making emergency management a community concern. This is what the WHO refers to as a “whole-of-society approach.”

Those in charge of devising the national emergency management strategy are confronted with two major uncertainties : the evolution of grass-roots initiatives to tackle community emergencies, and the lack of integration of those initiatives into emergency management systems.

Community volunteers still feel that they work as“add-ons” rather than from within emergency management plans. The massive participation of citizens during forest fires and flood emergencies, and the increasing involvement of ordinary citizens in volunteer emergency response groups confirm that Canada enjoys a vibrant civil society . With its access to local networks, and its ability to mobilize others, community volunteers represent a unique and cost-effective resource.

The Cobourg Community Centre Clinic

Volunteers in communities across Canada are emotionally invested to help and engage during emergencies, particularly when they perceive poor coordination or lapses in authority by official response organizations .

This was the case, as colleagues and I recently documented, of the Cobourg Community Centre (CCC) COVID-19 vaccination response in Ontario .

This community initiative involved 600 volunteers who stepped up to help their community build and run a vaccination clinic when the community sensed that vaccination plans were not moving quickly enough. The Cobourg Rotary Club in partnership with the Northumberland Hills Hospital devised this initiative which involved retrofitting the community centre to serve as a clinic, organizing, and managing volunteer tasks, and assisting health-care providers in distributing vaccines.

We interviewed volunteers, health-care providers, Rotary club members, public health unit staff, hospital staff, local businesses and city employees to capture the stories behind the clinic. These stories became the catalyst for positioning the CCC as a model of community engagement for crisis response.

Several lessons were identified but likely the most insightful one for formal emergency agencies and government was the realization that emergency response is not always a complex and difficult task . In the case of the CCC, it was not difficult to drive seniors to the vaccination clinic. It was not difficult for volunteers to assist with documentation at the mobile clinics. It was not difficult for retired teachers to use stuffed toys so children wouldn't be scared by the vaccine. And it was not difficult for local businesses to donate materials and labour so that the clinic was built according to protocol.

Therefore, instead of making emergency response seem unduly complex for volunteers, emergency agencies ought to welcome their involvement. In fact, it might even be wise for emergency agencies to learn about the way community volunteers respond – since it seems they can be effective – to welcome their input, and thus enhance a community's emergency response capacity.

Three strategies communities can implement to get started

If you and others would like to help prepare your community to become an effective partner to official emergency responders, here are some strategies to help organize your efforts:

1. Foster ongoing relationships with community partners, not just during crisis.

Remember that everyone brings expertise to the table and that partnerships may involve groups you don't always think of. Therefore, welcome community partners as part of task forces. It helps the community see a different side of government organizations despite their reputation for being slow to pivot, or too bureaucratic.

2. Maintain a repository of community members' skills, don't leave it to chance.

During crisis, this repository or database will facilitate decision-making regarding distribution of tasks among volunteers and discover unique skills that otherwise would go unnoticed in a large community.

3. Communicate through diverse channels, even if it feels redundant.

Emergencies are emotionally draining for everyone. Frequent feedback and debriefing help strengthening engagement and morale. Therefore, use multiple and existing channels, such as huddles, newsletters, appreciation events, etc., and encourage community leaders to spread information to the larger community.

Communities have shown that they play a vital role to large and small emergency responses: from COVID-19 tracing and vaccination, to organizing post-flood volunteer recovery efforts via digital platforms . However, community initiatives are often not recognized by emergency response organizations, and as a result community volunteers are often under-utilized.

This tension over how to engage community volunteers to effectively respond to crisis and work with formal emergency response teams requires we all change how we think.

Contemporary emergency management demands all hands-on deck. As the Cobourg Community Centre clinic initiative demonstrated, instead of warding off community volunteers, the focus should be on ensuring they are ready to respond and educated on the scope of their involvement.