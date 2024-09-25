Approving Employees Done Through Strict Standards -- KOC

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) said that the company follows strict standards when employing workers in all its subsidiary companies.

In a statement on Wednesday, KOC strongly denied reports spread on social media, stating that the company requested a technical staff from an Arab country, adding that this news is totally far from the truth.

KOC called on all sources and social media platforms to take their news items from trusted and official sources. (end)

