Lebanon: Israeli Attacks Killed 1,247 People, Injured 5,278 Others

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Coordinator of the Lebanese government's emergency plan announced Wednesday that the Israeli assaults on Lebanon since last week have claimed the lives of 1,247 people and wounded 5,278 others so far.

In a press conference, Nasser Yassin, also caretaker of environment, pointed out that most of the casualties are civilians, mainly children and women.

He added that the ongoing Israeli have also forced 150,000 people to flee their homes, 52,900 of them were distributed to 360 makeshift shelters.

The continues humanitarian and relief response operations to the needs of the displaced in coordination with the regional operation rooms through governors, district governors, municipal unions, and local and international humanitarian institutions, Minister Yassin indicated.

He unveiled that the Lebanese government is reaching out to a number of countries to send urgent relief aid.

"There has been communication with several Arab countries that have expressed their willingness to help and they are being provided with lists of urgent needs and soon we will see aid arriving from Iraq, Jordan, Qatar, Kuwait, Egypt and other sisterly Arab countries," Yassin affirmed.

Lebanon has been witnessing a series of violent airstrikes by the Israeli occupation forces targeting various towns in the south and other areas of Lebanon, resulting in significant human and material losses. (end)

