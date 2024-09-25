Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Iran Pres. In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, received Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at his residence in New York on Wednesday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York.

His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir to President Pezeshkian.

The two sides discussed, during the meeting, relations between Kuwait and Iran, and means of backing and enhancing them to serve the two countries and their nations' interests, in addition to the latest developments on regional and international arenas.

The meeting featured Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority Sheikh Dr. Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at His Highness the Crown Prince's Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Office affairs Ambassador Bader Saleh al-Tunaib and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Tareq al-Bannai. (end)

