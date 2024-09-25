Kuwait Foreign Minister Partakes In Ministerial Meeting In New York

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya took part in a ministerial meeting on Wednesday that featured GCC Foreign Ministers and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York.

During the meeting, the ministers reviewed, and focused on, close relations and strategic partnership between the GCC member states and the United States.

They further discussed varied domains of cooperation between the two sides in all and security issues, in addition to regional topics of mutual interest mainly the current developments and their repercussions in the region. (end)

hm







