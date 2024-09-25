China Urges US To Backtrack On Unreasonable Car-Tech Ban
9/25/2024 3:04:12 PM
BEIJING, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- China on Wednesday called on the US to reconsider a potential ban on car technology linked to Beijing over national security concerns, saying such a measure is tantamount to "unreasonable suppression" of its auto firms.
Such a measure, if it were to materialize, would be a "violation" of the principles of market Economy and fair competition, according to a spokesperson for the Chinese commerce ministry, slamming the plan as a "typical protectionist approach."
The ban would affect "normal" US-Sino cooperation on connected vehicles technology, the spokesperson said in a statement, underlining the detrimental effects it would have on the interest of US consumers.
The US Commerce Department on Monday said it plans to ban Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles on US roads on grounds of national security concerns. (end)
