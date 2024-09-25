KU, Ghiras Sign Accord For Cooperation Against Drugs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait University and the Kuwaiti Society for Prevention against Drugs Ghiras inked a cooperation agreement on Wednesday to enhance interaction and communication in the efforts against narcotics.

Dr. Fayez al-Dhafiri, the KU acting secretary general and spokesperson, said in press release that the inking of the accord came in line with the university strategy to activate communications at the local level and push forward development at the public and private institutions.

Cooperation at this level is beneficial for the Kuwaiti society and boosts the efforts to protect the youth and other citizens against the scourge.

For his part, Dr. Ahmad Al-Shatti, Ghiras' secretary general, said in a statement that the KU, with 45,000 students, is a favorite entity for promoting values and resisting negative conducts and habits. (end)

asa









MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108715306