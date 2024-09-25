Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Al-Burhan On UNGA Session Margins

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Representative of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on Wednesday received Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Council of Sudan, on sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York, as His Highness conveyed greeting of His Highness the Amir.

During the meeting, the two sides explored the solid and brotherly relations between the State of Kuwait and brotherly Republic of Sudan, means of beefing up these ties, regional and international developments.

The meeting was attended by Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, the Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Issa Al-Issa and the State of Kuwait Permanent Delegate at the UN, Ambassador Tareq Mohammad Al-Bannai. (end)

