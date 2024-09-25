Kuwait Amir's Rep. Receives Al-Burhan On UNGA Session Margins
Date
9/25/2024 3:04:12 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
NEW YORK, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, on Wednesday received Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, Chairman of the Transitional Council of Sudan, on sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, currently held in New York, as His Highness conveyed greeting of His Highness the Amir.
During the meeting, the two sides explored the solid and brotherly relations between the State of Kuwait and brotherly Republic of Sudan, means of beefing up these ties, regional and international developments.
The meeting was attended by Kuwait Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, the Foreign Affairs Undersecretary at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Issa Al-Issa and the State of Kuwait Permanent Delegate at the UN, Ambassador Tareq Mohammad Al-Bannai. (end)
rk
MENAFN25092024000071011013ID1108715304
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.