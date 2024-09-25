US Offers USD 424 Mln Of Humanitarian Aid To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- The United States announced Wednesday nearly USD 424 million in additional humanitarian assistance for people in need in Sudan and in neighboring refugee-hosting countries.

More than USD 276 million of the total aid would be channeled through the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and more than USD 147 million others through the US Department of State, the USAID said in a press release.

It added that US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced this additional assistance at a Sudan-focused event co-hosted by the United States during the UN General Assembly High-level week to call for global action to address the deepening humanitarian crisis in Sudan and its impact on the region.

USAID's assistance includes USD 175 million from the US Department of Agriculture's Commodity Credit Corporation, which will help to purchase, ship, and distribute nearly 81,000 metric tons of food commodities from American farmers to support more than 1.2 million people experiencing acute food insecurity in Sudan.

USAID and the Department of State's funding will also support UN and nongovernmental organization partners providing food, health, nutrition, protection, and other critical assistance to people across Sudan and neighboring countries who have been devastated by the ongoing conflict.

It pointed out that this additional funding brings the total US government's humanitarian assistance in Sudan and neighboring countries since April 2023 to more than USD 2 billion, including more than USD 1.1 billion to date in Fiscal Year 2024.

The United States continues to stand with the people of Sudan and call on the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to protect civilians, facilitate unhindered access so that aid can reach people in need across Sudan, and return to the negotiating table and end this war that is causing needless suffering for the Sudanese people. (end)

