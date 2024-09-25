Palestinian Woman Martyred By Israeli Occupation Forces Near Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 25 (KUNA) -- A Palestinian woman was martyred on Wednesday by Israeli forces during their incursion into the city of Jenin.

The Palestinian of reported that the victim was Zohour Amour (32 years old), while three others were with gunfire.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society stated that its teams dealt with one martyr and three injuries, including a 73-year-old woman and a nine-year-old girl who was in critical condition after being shot in the head by the occupation forces. A young man received serious injury in his jaw.

Local sources confirmed that the occupation forces stormed Jenin and its refugee camp amid heavy gunfire and arrested a young man.

The sources also noted that the occupation forces surrounded Ibn Sina Hospital and Jenin Government Hospital, searched ambulance vehicles, and began destroying infrastructure. (end)

