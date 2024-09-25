Puretalk Partners With The Daily Wire Offering New Customers One Free Year Of Premium Streaming Platform Dailywire+

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PureTalk teams up with growing company DailyWire+, the streaming home of Daily Wire's top podcasts, movies and entertainment, to provide new customers with a free year of membership.

COVINGTON, Ga., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PureTalk, a nationwide cell phone offering premium wireless at a fair price on the nation's most dependable 5G network, expands its partnership with The Daily Wire, a groundbreaking counter-cultural media outlet celebrated for its engaging content. Through this exclusive offer, new customers receive one free year of DailyWire+ when they switch to PureTalk.

Proudly patriotic, PureTalk is a veteran-led wireless communications company headquartered in Covington, Ga., that celebrates American ideals and supports the growth of the nation's workforce. With customer service in the U.S., support of our military, and a 100% money-back guarantee, PureTalk is focused on delivering the best customer experience with the same 5G nationwide network at half the cost.

"I'm pleased to announce this new DailyWire+

offer through our continued partnership with The Daily Wire," shared William Curry, chief strategy officer for PureTalk. "At PureTalk, our foremost goal is to continually elevate the customer experience. Teaming up with The Daily Wire not only allows us to deliver new customers with reliable phone service at half the cost, but gives our customers access to Daily Wire's premium content including shows, news and entertainment."

New PureTalk customers who activate a monthly plan starting at $35 through the Daily Wire promotion gain Insider Annual access to the platform's packed library of content featuring movies, series, and documentaries, along with uncensored, ad-free daily shows and exclusive live events. DailyWire+ is the streaming home of The Daily Wire, Jordan Peterson, movies, PragerU, and Bentkey and is one of America's fastest-growing media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment.

PureTalk has made switching to their service as easy as possible for new customers. Through the link provided by select Daily Wire hosts, customers can choose the eligible plan that best fits their needs. After checkout, customers will receive a one-time promo code, granting them access to DailyWire+. Existing customers who add a new line of service also qualify. DailyWire+ is accessible across multiple platforms including Android, Apple TV, Roku, and other streaming services.

To learn more about this offer from PureTalk, please visit here .

About PureTalk

PureTalk, established in 2004, provides premium wireless service at a fair price with the most

dependable 5G nationwide network. As a veteran-led company celebrating American ideals, PureTalk actively supports the growth of the American workforce and has 100% U.S. Customer Service. At

PureTalk, patriotism drives its purpose. PureTalk is committed to supporting our veterans and their

families by contributing to organizations that honor and assist those who bravely serve our country. By

choosing PureTalk, customers not only receive great wireless service but they're also making a

meaningful impact on the lives of American servicemen and women. Visit PureTalk for additional

information.

About The Daily Wire

DailyWire+ is a subscription podcast and video-on-demand over-the-top streaming service owned and operated by The Daily Wire, LLC. The service is an umbrella platform that covers The Daily Wire + The World of Jordan Peterson + PragerU + Movies and Bentkey. The DailyWire+ Podcast Network is the 6th largest global podcast publisher per Podtrac and produces several of the top-ranked podcasts in America, including "The Ben Shapiro Show," "The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast," "The Matt Walsh Show," "The Michael Knowles Show," and "Morning Wire."

SOURCE PureTalk

