(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- José Andrés Group and Thor Equities are joining forces to create the renowned hospitality company's first hotel: The Bazaar House by José Andrés. The 67-room luxury hotel will feature an exclusive private membership club, multiple f&b venues all curated by José Andrés Group, events space, an expansive dedicated wellness center, high-end retail offerings and more, at 3000 M Street in Washington D.C.'s Georgetown slated to open in 2027. The private club will be a focal point of the project, featuring exclusive benefits and venues for members, including The Bazaar Club-a penthouse club with a signature restaurant with breathtaking views of Georgetown.

“Thirty years ago when I came to Washington DC as a young chef, I knew that this city was a perfect place to bring people together over food. It's one of the beating hearts of our country, a place where I knew I could meet anyone and do anything, starting with a great meal. Well, today I'm so happy to start a new chapter with The Bazaar House in Georgetown, an amazing opportunity to welcome people to my city in an entirely new way,” shared José Andrés, Founder.

“Like restaurants, hotels have a remarkable ability to transport us, provide a welcome retreat and become a unifying anchor in our community. Opening our first hotel in Georgetown holds a special place for us as a DC-born company where we have grown now for three decades and will now start an exciting new chapter with the launch of our first-ever hotel and membership club,” said Sam Bakhshandehpour, Global CEO, José Andrés Group.

Today, José Andrés Group encompasses twenty brands, 40 restaurants, bars, and lounges, an Emmy-award winning show and New York Times best-selling book. A creative force in the hospitality world, José Andrés Group will team up with Thor Equities, a global developer with a diverse portfolio including luxury hotels like the Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons. Thor Equities dedicated seven years to obtaining local municipality approvals for the project, and their commitment to quality and innovation aligns seamlessly with José Andrés Group's vision for The Bazaar House.

“We are thrilled to be involved in a project that honors Georgetown's rich history and also establishes an exciting new destination for the local community and visitors from around the world. The private membership club aspect is particularly compelling, as it is designed to connect thought leaders and foster a sense of community curated by José Andrés Group, where local and global guests will be able enjoy exclusive experiences, entertainment venues, and more. With strong roots in D.C., Jose Andres Group is the perfect operator for this venture, and we look forward to collaborating," said Chairman and CEO of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

About José Andrés Group

José Andrés Group (JAG) is the creative team behind renowned dining concepts and the dynamic media company named for Chef and Founder José Andrés. Originally conceived as ThinkFoodGroup with co-founder Rob Wilder, and now led together with Chief Executive OfficerSam Bakhshandehpour, the newly named company reflects the breadth of its mission to change the world through the power of food, through its innovative restaurants and thoughtful storytelling across multi-media platforms. With 40 restaurant concepts in Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Orlando and Washington D.C, The Bahamas and the United Arab Emirates, José Andrés restaurants offer culinary experiences that span from food trucks to world-class tasting menus, including the two Michelin starred minibar by José Andrés in Washington, D.C. Formed in 2021, José Andrés Media was created to share how food connects people around the world. The production company specializes in unscripted and scripted television series, books, podcasts, and digital short- and mid-form content with a focus on food-related stories and characters, and the culture of food. José Andrés is an internationally recognized culinary innovator, New York Times bestselling author, educator, television personality, and humanitarian, twice named one of Time's“100 Most Influential People,” and awarded“Outstanding Chef” and“Humanitarian of the Year” by the James Beard Foundation as well as the inaugural“American Express Icon Award” by the World's 50 Best Restaurants. For more information, visit

About Thor Equities Group

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property's potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit .

