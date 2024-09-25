Nicholas Licausi's Insightful Books To Be Showcased At The Word On The Street Toronto 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Self Help and Mental Health: Tough Path to Wellness (Our Story)

The US Leadership Program

The Medical Project

Stories that tackle mental health, leadership, and medical innovation to grace the highly-anticipated literary event.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Independent author Nicholas Licausi's compelling trilogy will be prominently featured at The Word On The Street Toronto and Magazine Festival 2024 on September 28-29, 2024, at Queen's Park Crescent East. As one of the city's most celebrated literary events, this festival attracts book lovers, industry professionals, and avid readers from across the country, celebrating the diverse and dynamic world of literature.The main highlight of Licausi's showcase will be his latest book,“Self Help and Mental Health: Tough Path to Wellness (Our Story)”, a US Review of Books Recommended title. This book offers a vital exploration of the journey from mental health remission to recovery, sharing personal experiences and practical guidance. Co-authored with his son, provides a deep dive into overcoming schizophrenia and achieving functional independence. It offers valuable insights and practical advice for individuals and families navigating mental health challenges, emphasizing the importance of support systems and effective care.At the festival, attendees will also have the opportunity to explore Licausi's other significant works.“The U.S. Leadership Program” presents a fictional narrative featuring John and Kate Colombo, who tackle innovative government projects while navigating various challenges. This book delves into themes of leadership and project success through an engaging storyline. Additionally,“The Medical Project” offers a riveting action thriller inspired by Licausi's frustrations with the medical industry. The book envisions a future where advanced medical technologies revolutionize healthcare and address critical issues.Nicholas Licausi brings a diverse professional background to his writing, having worked as an engineer, programmer, manager, and executive in various prominent companies. His transition into writing was driven by a desire to address pressing global issues and inspire positive change through his works. His books reflect his dedication to improving the world and advancing important conversations in mental health, leadership, and medical innovation.Attendees of The Word On The Street Toronto Books and Magazine Festival 2024 will have the opportunity to explore these impactful books at The Maple Staple bookstore's booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe. Visitors are encouraged to stop by and engage with Licausi's thought-provoking works during the event.Those interested in an insightful and thought-provoking read can find Nicholas Licausi's“Self Help and Mental Health: Tough Path to Wellness (Our Story)” and his other works available for purchase on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major book retailers worldwide.

EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA

Bookside Press

+18884269236 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.