Edtech Company, PETE, Launches Skill Simulations: The Latest Innovation In Scalable Workforce Training

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PETE (pete ), a leader in AI-powered workforce training solutions, announced the launch of its groundbreaking new feature: Skill Simulations. This pioneering tool is set to redefine employee training by offering interactive role-play scenarios where learners engage with simulated environments and receive real-time feedback on their performance.

Skill Simulations take training to new heights by enabling users to interact with realistic scenarios. The platform tracks and evaluates user responses, providing detailed feedback and insights to enhance learning outcomes. This feature allows workforce learners to practice their skills with one-on-one attention while also accelerating their learning process.

Luis Garcia, President of PETE, shared his excitement about the new feature: "After 20 years in the EdTech industry, I can confidently say that Skill Simulations is the most innovative breakthrough in learning assessments. It's the first time digital learning provides personalized, one-on-one feedback at scale. Skill Simulations embody our commitment to advancing learning through innovative, scalable solutions and represent a significant leap towards fulfilling our vision at PETE."

Use cases for PETE's Skill Simulations include:

Skill Simulations take assessments beyond the traditional multiple-choice questions by offering conversational evaluations that simulate an instructor quizzing learners on the material. A retail company, for example, uses this tool to assess employee product knowledge through dynamic, interactive questions, improving comprehension and retention.Simulated scenarios mimic real-life customer conversations, allowing learners to practice skills in a controlled environment. A financial institution utilizes this feature to train bank tellers on handling customer inquiries, ensuring they provide consistent and high-quality service.The tool can simulate machines or entire tech stacks, providing hands-on technical training. For instance, an IT company can leverage Skill Simulations to train employees on troubleshooting virtual systems, enabling them to practice resolving real-world technical issues in a risk-free environment.The simulation engine can serve as a knowledge base, providing on-demand answers to more technical questions. An HR team uses this feature to give employees instant access to up-to-date policy information, helping them find answers quickly without relying on management for every query.

For more information about PETE's Skill Simulations and how it can transform your workforce training, visit to schedule a live demo. Experience the most innovative breakthrough in learning assessment firsthand.

For press inquiries and interview requests, kindly contact Lauren Thomas at [email protected] .

About PETE

Founded in the heart of Orlando, Florida, PETE is a pioneering leader in AI-driven learning platforms.

PETE offers a suite of cost-effective and customizable solutions that enable organizations to deliver personalized workforce learning at scale.

PETE specializes in enabling the development of AI-powered courses tailored for diverse training needs, spanning from onboarding to regulatory compliance, product knowledge, technical skill, and more. The platform offers seamless hosting and distribution of content through PETE's Learning Management System (LMS), and access to a suite of management tools to track learners' progress.

PETE's vision is to become an indispensable part of education and training through pioneering technology that enables adaptive, engaging, and effective learning.

The team at PETE is dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes to optimize their training initiatives and maximize their impact, without having to hire additional training resources.

Unlock the full potential of your team with training experiences that are engaging, personalized, and scalable. For more information about PETE, visit .

