Edgewell Personal Care Receives U.S. EPA 2024 Smartway Excellence Award

EPC ) has received the SmartWay® Excellence Award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, as a true leader in freight and chain environmental performance, and efficiency. Edgewell was one of 18 shipper companies to receive this distinction, representing the best environmental performers of SmartWay's more than 4,000 Partners.



Edgewell has earned this recognition through its deliberate efforts to better optimize and manage distribution. In fact, 94% of Edgewell's U.S. shipping by volume and distance was completed by U.S. EPA SmartWay® carriers during

FY23 (versus

a peer average of 80%). Additionally, Edgewell works to maximize truckloads and consolidate shipments in order to reduce the number of trucks going to any one customer – thereby making fewer, fuller journeys and reducing the total freight miles traveled.

Paul Hibbert, Edgewell's Chief Supply Chain Officer stated, "This award, recognizing Edgewell for its efficiency in Supply Chain Operations is a testament to our teammate's steadfast dedication to bettering our operations. While there's always room for continued improvement and innovation, I'm so proud of the work our team has put forth to get us to this point and am looking forward to the continued growth and innovation that lies ahead of us."

Amy Knight, Vice President of Global Sustainability said, "Optimizing our logistics is an important focus of our business strategy and also helps to advance our sustainability objectives. Being recognized as one of the top environmental performers for our operations is a meaningful moment for Edgewell and illustrates how sustainability can be a true business enabler."

To read more about Edgewell's sustainability commitments and its most recent sustainability report, visit .

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell is a leading pure-play consumer products company with an attractive, diversified portfolio of established brand names including Schick® and Wilkinson Sword® men's shaving products; Schick® and Billie® women's shaving products; Edge® and Skintimate® shave preparations; Playtex®, Stayfree®, Carefree® and o.b.® feminine care products; Banana Boat® and Hawaiian Tropic® sun care products; Bulldog®, Jack Black® and Cremo® grooming products; FieldtripTM skin care products; and Wet Ones® hygiene products. The Company has a broad global footprint and operates in more than 50 markets, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Japan, the U.K. and Australia, with approximately 6,800 employees worldwide.

About SmartWay

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a market-driven initiative that empowers businesses to move goods in the cleanest, most energy-efficient way possible, while protecting public health and reducing air pollution. Demonstrating a commitment to corporate sustainability and social responsibility through SmartWay provides for a more competitive business environment, while enabling partners to make freight decisions that have a positive impact on efficiency and the environment.

Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 162 million metric tons of CO2, 2.8 million tons NOX, and 114,000 short tons PM, while saving $52.3 billion in fuel costs and 379 million barrels of oil -- equivalent to eliminating annual energy use in over 25 million homes.

For more information on SmartWay, please visit:

