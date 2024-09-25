Onondaga County Tax Foreclosure Real Estate Auction

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SYRCAUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Onondaga County Tax Foreclosure Auction Set for October 10 & 11Onondaga County is excited to announce its upcoming 2-Day Real Property Tax Foreclosure Auction . bidding will open on Tuesday, October 8th, at 10:00 AM on NYSAuctions. The auction will be divided into two closing dates: Thursday, October 10th and Friday, October 11th, both ending at 10:00 AM. Be sure to check the website for specific property closing times.This auction offers a fantastic opportunity with over 300 diverse properties up for bid-there's truly something for everyone. Whether you're interested in residential, commercial, or vacant land, there's a property waiting for you.For your convenience, a digital copy of the auction brochure is available on the auction company's website, .If you're new to property auctions or want a refresher, be sure to listen to the pre-recorded Public Information Seminar available on the website. This seminar covers essential details, including the auction's“Terms and Conditions” and tips to help you become a more informed bidder. Additionally, the website's Resource Center offers Educational Webinars to help buyers bid with confidence.This online-only auction allows bidders to participate from anywhere, using any device. You can monitor the auction in real time and place bids at your convenience, ensuring you don't miss out on any opportunities.Ready to bid? All interested buyers must create an account with NYSAuctions and complete an online bidder registration. Be sure to submit your registration by Monday, October 7th, to secure your spot!For a complete property listing, including descriptions, maps, and photos, visit NYSAuctions. This auction is being conducted by Absolute Auctions & Realty, Inc., 45 South Ave, Pleasant Valley, NY. For more information, call 800-243-0061.

