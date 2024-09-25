Donna Wren Carson's Young Adult Mystery Novel To Debut At Major Literary Events In Canada And Germany

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Mystery of Grimly Manor

Ghost in the Turret

An Adventure in Arizona

This fall,“The Mystery of Grimly Manor” brings spooky adventures at Frankfurt Fair and Word on the Street Toronto 2024.

TORONTO, CANADA, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Donna Wren Carson, a rising star in young adult mystery fiction, is set to debut her novel,“The Mystery of Grimly Manor”, at two prestigious events this September and October. This marks an exciting milestone as Carson's work will be featured at The Maple Staple booth during the 35th Word on the Street Toronto and the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair.The first stop on this literary adventure is the Word on the Street Toronto Book and Magazine Festival, held from September 28-29, 2024, at Queen's Park Crescent East, Toronto. This festival will be Carson's inaugural appearance, where she will showcase her book alongside an impressive lineup of Canadian and Indigenous authors. Attendees can look forward to a dynamic weekend of author readings, engaging marketplace activities, and enriching literary programming. Carson's novel will be featured at The Maple Staple booth in Zone B, near Stage B: Across the Universe, providing an ideal setting for her to connect with new readers.The journey continues as Carson takes her book to the 76th Frankfurt Book Fair, October 16-20, 2024. As the world's largest and most influential literary exhibition, the Frankfurt Book Fair provides an unmatched international stage, featuring literature from over 100 countries. It is renowned for its diverse programming and commitment to democratic dialogue and inclusion. This event marks Carson's first global presentation of“The Mystery of Grimly Manor”, offering her novel the opportunity to reach a worldwide audience. Attendees are invited to visit The Maple Staple booth in Hall 5.1, Stand C35, Meese Frankfurt, where they can explore Carson's work alongside other independent authors from around the world and receive a complimentary copy of her book.In“The Mystery of Grimly Manor”, readers follow Leira MacGregor as she eagerly anticipates the arrival of two new families in her neighborhood, hoping they'll bring children her age who can help her uncover the secrets of the eerie Grimly Manor. The old mansion, shrouded in mystery with its ancient cemetery and whispers of a terrifying inhabitant, becomes a focal point for local children daring enough to face its spooky legends. Together, they take on the challenge of solving a chilling mystery that has intrigued the neighborhood for years.Donna Wren Carson, originally from Enfield, Connecticut, has transitioned from a manufacturing career to becoming a writer, inspired by her experiences in education. Her LAS (Leira, Addy, and Skye) series combines humor with mystery, engaging young readers. Carson is also the author of“An Adventure in Arizona” and“Ghost in the Turret”, which will also be on display at both events, offering fans a chance to explore more of her engaging mysteries and adventurous characters.Readers interested in young adult mysteries can purchase“The Mystery of Grimly Manor” on Amazon and other online retailers. Don't miss the chance to discover Carson's fresh voice in young adult fiction and join her on a thrilling literary journey from Toronto to Frankfurt.About The Maple Staple:For bookworms, by passionate writers.At The Maple Staple, books come alive beyond mere pages. It's more than a bookstore-it's a community hub for book enthusiasts and budding authors. Celebrating diversity, they curate books from up-and-coming independent writers, and offer a platform to underrepresented voices. With captivating events and book clubs in the heart of Toronto, they foster a vibrant literary community, igniting inspiration and transformation through the enchanting power of words.About Bookside Press :Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

