Payarc To Enhance Partner Experiences With New NMI MRM Integration

New API Integration Elevates Payarc's Existing Services, Boosting Efficiency, Data Management, and Growth for Current and Future Partners

GREENWICH, CT, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Payarc, a pioneer in payment processing solutions , is pleased to announce a significant enhancement to its already best-in-class programs through an integration with NMI Merchant Relationship Management (MRM) , the leading cloud-based business management for ISOs, agents, and sponsor banks. This integration aims to fortify the capabilities of Payarc's partners by providing seamless access to your already existing merchant data in NMI MRM's extensive data management and operational efficiency tools.What This Means for Payarc PartnersFor Payarc's current partners, the integration with NMI MRM offers instant advantages. Partners can leverage the combined power of Payarc's robust payment processing platform and NMI MRM to automate essential management and data functions. This collaboration enables real-time access to merchant data, transactions, batches, and statements, streamlining management tasks and significantly reducing the need for manual intervention.Here's how Payarc's ISO partners benefit:Frictionless Data Management: The new API integration allows for effortless synchronization of merchant data across platforms, reducing the time spent on administrative tasks and enhancing the accuracy of data used in management decisions.Increased Operational Efficiency: By automating routine management tasks, partners can allocate more resources towards strategic initiatives and client engagement, thereby enhancing overall business growth.Scalable Management Efforts: With the combined capabilities of Payarc and NMI MRM, whether managing a small group of merchants or a large portfolio, scaling up management initiatives becomes more feasible and efficient.Dustin Siner, Chief Revenue Officer of Payarc, said:“Our partnership with NMI demonstrates Payarc's ongoing dedication to our most important customers – our third-party sales partners. This integration to NMI's industry-leading business management platform allows our partners to streamline their operations and focus on what matters most – growing their businesses. We're proud to support this powerful tool to our existing and future partners.”“We're excited to further our collaboration with Payarc through the integration of NMI's Merchant Relationship Management platform,” commented Rob Hoblit, Chief Revenue Officer of NMI.“This partnership not only underscores our commitment to empowering ISOs and their merchants with cutting-edge technology, but also enhances operational efficiency and scalability for Payarc's partners. By providing real-time access to critical merchant data and automating management tasks, we are enabling businesses to focus on strategic growth and delivering exceptional value to their clients.”Why Future Partners Should Pay AttentionFor ISOs or agents aiming to amplify their management operations, this integration emphasizes Payarc's commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and tools. Joining Payarc not only gives access to a seamlessly integrated ecosystem with NMI MRM but also allows for leveraging robust management tools designed to minimize operational friction and maximize control.This is your chance to utilize Payarc's innovative solutions to advance your business further. From streamlining merchant onboarding, to optimizing payment processes and improving client retention, integrating Payarc and NMI MRM will be the key to future management operations.Empowering ISOs with Payarc and NMI MRMThe integration between Payarc and NMI MRM equips ISOs with the advanced tools necessary to excel in the competitive landscape of payment processing. Whether you are already a Payarc partner or considering joining, this enhancement will provide the automation, efficiency, and scalability your management efforts need to succeed.

