EQS-News: CGRE AG / Key word(s): Research Update/Miscellaneous

Correction of a release from 25/09/2024, 12:25 CET/CEST - CGRE AG: mwb research AG continues to rate CGRE shares a 'BUY', price target is EUR 15.00

25.09.2024 / 13:25 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release mwb research continues to rate CGRE AG shares as 'Buy' - CGRE AG will be at trade fair EXPO REAL 2024 for the first time

'Buy', target price: EUR 15.00. mwb research AG reiterates its 'Buy' recommendation for the CGRE AG share in their update.

The real estate development platform CGRE AG has successfully implemented the structural measures announced at the beginning of the year on time and is well on its way to accomplish the goal of becoming a major player in the German real estate stock market universe. CGRE AG will for the first time be attending the real estate trade fair EXPO REAL in Munich as a partner of the Berlin-Brandenburg capital region stand (B2.420) Leipzig, 25 September 2024 – CGRE AG, the listed real estate platform based in Leipzig, Germany has received a reiterated 'Buy' recommendation as part of an update, provided

by mwb research AG on 24th September 2024. The target price remains unchanged at

EUR 15.00. Since the initial study in July, CGRE AG has made remarkable progress evolving into a notable player in the German real stock market universe following the reverse merger, according to the mwb Research AG report.

An investment in CGRE AG offers the potential to successfully benefit from the extraordinary real estate development potentials, currently being observed in German property markets. Jürgen Kutz, member of the executive board of CGRE AG reiterated 'We are consistently pursuing the company's realigned business model,' . 'CGRE AG offers attractive investment opportunities for institutional investors and family offices interested in entering the market within the currently favourable acquisition environment.' CGRE AG will for the first-time exhibit at the Expo Real real estate trade fair in Munich from 7 - 9 October 2024 as a partner of the Berlin-Brandenburg capital region stand at B2.240.

Ronald Pofalla, speaker of the executive board of CGRE AG

stated 'With access to comprehensive planning, construction and land resources, CGRE AG can thus capture the entire value creation chain - a unique selling point that is rarely found on the German property market. In this respect, we are delighted to present the wide range of investment opportunities at the most important trade fair in the property sector.' By cooperating with other significant market players, CGRE AG creates the ideal conditions for operating flexibly, reliably and efficiently on the German property and capital markets, i.e. acquiring major construction and project developments, structuring the necessary financing and completing the construction work. The current mwb research AG report is available on CGRE AG 's corporate website () in the 'Investor Relations' section under 'Investor announcements'. About CGRE AG CGRE AG is a property company based in Leipzig and listed on the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The stock corporation is operationally organised in three divisions with different weightings: property portfolio with current income (Yield), construction projects with a medium-term completion horizon (Growth) and building land development (Site). In addition to traditional portfolio management, the company will focus on the project development of modern and sophisticated urban neighbourhoods.

Contact:

Jürgen Kutz

CEO



...

25.09.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: CGRE AG Wachsmuthstraße 4 04229 Leipzig Germany Phone: +49 (0)341 26 98 4-0 Fax: +49 (0)341 26 98 4-31 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A0N3EU3 WKN: A0N3EU Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Basic Board) EQS News ID: 1995541



End of News EQS News Service