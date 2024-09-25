Lübke Kelber AG: Neubauwerte Trading In Future As Lübke Kelber Living

EQS-News: Lübke Kelber AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Lübke Kelber AG: Neubauwerte trading in future as Lübke Kelber Living

Business activities to be extended to the privatisation of apartments throughout Germany





Frankfurt a. M., 25 September 2024 – Neubauwerte NBW Vertriebs GmbH,

a wholly owned subsidiary of Lübke Kelber Group (Lübke Kelber AG; ISIN: DE000A35JR33), is changing its name to Lübke Kelber Living. This conversion will go hand-in-hand with extending business activities to the privatisation of apartments across Germany. The sale of existing and newly built freehold flats will continue as before.“Lübke Kelber Living is excellently positioned in the market. Project developers in the process of developing a construction project, portfolio holders wishing to privatise or private home owners – in each case, we offer solutions for the marketing and sale of the apartments,” as Marc Sahling, chairman of the board of Lübke Kelber AG, states.



“Extensive, in-depth knowledge is required of the location, energy standards and the tenant structure for the successful privatisation of apartments and residential complexes,” Marcel Hoecker, Manging Director of Lübke Kelber Living, explains.“In addition, it is very important to be close to the tenants and to ensure that the process of dividing up the properties is conducted in a socially responsible manner. We command extensive knowledge of the market and can look back on numerous successes in socially responsible right-to-buy schemes,” as Hoecker continues.



Lübke Kelber Living aims to refine the sale of individual properties, i.e. the privatisation business, by deploying digital technologies. Buyers are to be targeted with the aid of intelligent tools and decision-making processes based on data. In addition, the company benefits from Lübke Kelber's decades of experience and its network of real estate agents.“We combine digital sales channels with over 55 years of experience as a medium-sized transaction manager,” states Hoecker.



About Lübke Kelber

Lübke Kelber is an owner-managed, independent consultancy for real estate transactions drawing on over 55 years of market expertise. The organization focuses on medium-sized enterprises in particular. We operate throughout Germany with 90 highly qualified specialists active in 8 locations in Frankfurt am Main, Berlin, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Leipzig, Munich and Stuttgart. We establish contact with international investors through our international desk in London. On average, we realise an annual transaction volume of up to 1 billion euros with residential and commercial properties. We make co-investments in selected assets, and in this line of business, we offer our partners a platform for asset, property and investment management. Our stringent quality standards, coupled with continuity and reliability, guarantee our clients high success rates with their mandates. Clearly defined and concise structures, mutual respect and transparent communication are at the core of our work. This is how we create value.

For more information, please visit





