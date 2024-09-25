Is The Tailgate More Important Than The Game?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

Seven in 10 tailgaters look forward to tailgating season just as much, if not more, than the holiday season, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 adults looked at sentiments around tailgating and found that for many, tailgating is the best part, as a quarter have attended a tailgate without even having tickets to the game it was associated with (24%).

Similarly, 22% have attended a tailgate where they had tickets to the game, but stayed at the tailgate instead.

This year, nearly a third of respondents plan on attending a tailgate (29%).





Conducted by Talker Research in partnership with The Finnish Long Drink , the survey explored what the perfect tailgating experience would look like.

On average, respondents believe that tailgates should begin two hours before the game starts, leaving about an hour to spend with fellow game-watchers beforehand.

Timeliness is especially important for the 36% who think it's rude to show up after the game has already started.

According to Americans, the perfect tailgate is made up of 12 people - although 23% said it's not a party until there's more guests than this.

Thinking of the role they'd play among their party, a quarter of respondents would designate themselves as part of the“peanut gallery” (a casual fan who throws in a few comments from time to time) (24%), and a similar percentage would take up the mantle of“the grill master” (22%).

One in nine would assume the role of“cheerleader” who keeps the mood optimistic and celebrates the team's small wins.

But be mindful of when your comments slip out: 36% think it's rude to talk while the game is on.

Along with good company, the survey also found the necessities for a good tailgate: food (57%), chairs (41%), alcohol (31%) and team apparel (20%).

And while a majority of tailgate-goers prefer to attend (65%) than host (9%), many are willing to chip in - and may judge you if you don't.

“Tailgating isn't just about the game - it's about the unforgettable moments shared with friends, the laughter and the excitement leading up to the big event,” said founder of The Finnish Long Drink Company, Sakari Manninen.“The experience is all about the memories made with good company, great drinks and plenty of fun. Whether you're there for the game or just the atmosphere, tailgating is where the best stories happen.”

More than half of those surveyed think it's rude to show up empty-handed (57%) and if they were tasked with supplying something, respondents want to be in charge of snacks (32%), food (28%) and alcoholic beverages (16%).

The top must-have foods for tailgates include burgers (51%), hot dogs (47%) and chips (43%).

Chicken wings (35%), barbecue (19%), potato salad (17%), brats (16%) and nachos (15%) also ranked high on the list of food respondents want to eat at a tailgate.

Looking at the numbers of it all, the perfect tailgate would include four different kinds of chips, three desserts and three alcoholic drinks to choose from, along with 17 burgers and hot dogs and 21 chicken wings.

Thinking of what they'd want in their cup, one in five respondents would consume a ready-to-drink canned cocktail at a tailgate (22%).

When all is said and done, the average respondent would hang around the tailgate 47 minutes after the game is over.

The experience of watching the game together is all in good fun for the majority of Americans who said they wouldn't regret attending a tailgate, even if their favorite team lost (76%).

“Alcohol has always been a staple of tailgating, but we're bringing something truly unique to the experience,” said Manninen.“With roots in Finland's national drink, long drinks blend refreshment and tradition in every can, making them the perfect addition to any tailgate. Whether you're grilling, cheering, or simply enjoying the moment, a cold long drink enhances the fun and adds to the tradition of a perfect tailgate.”

UNIQUE TAILGATE TRADITIONS:



Have a shot of our favorite whiskey and salute to our team

We rent a school bus

Clown face makeup for the previous tailgate loser

The team spirit clothing competition

My friends would come to my house and bang on my door and yell“IT'S GAME DAY!”

Bring my favorite pan to cook in

We set up 4 hours before, get the grill set up. Every one grabs a beer and the last one to finish their beer has to man the grill

We swap stories of previous great games and tailgate parties and have an award for best story

One of my favorite tailgate traditions is the mystery dish challenge. Each person brings a dish with a secret ingredient, and we all try to guess what it is while enjoying the food. It adds a fun, interactive twist to the meal! The last person to show up to the tailgate has to wear the mascot head at least half time during the game!

