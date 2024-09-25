Federal Rate Cut Causes Crypto Stocks To Rally On US Exchanges
Date
9/25/2024 2:20:12 PM
On Thursday,
U.S.-listed Cryptocurrency Stocks
saw a notable rise, driven by a half-percentage point interest rate decrease that encouraged investors to take on more risk. This move added to the industry's positive momentum, which has already experienced some significant victories this year.
The rate cut is likely to renew interest in bitcoin (BTC), which often influences the entire market as investors seek higher returns and move away from safer assets. BTC saw a 4.6% increase, trading at $62,991, while Ether rose by 6%. Meanwhile, Solana, another popular cryptocurrency, surged by...
