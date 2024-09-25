Hempnewsbreaks Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) CEO Attends Advocacy Meetings Held By U.S. Hemp Roundtable

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Flora Growth (NASDAQ: FLGC) , a consumer-packaged goods leader and distributor, participated in the recent U.S. Hemp Roundtable's advocacy meetings, held in Washington, DC. The meetings were designed to advance legislation to support the hemp and to facilitate key discussions with lawmakers as well as and staffers from various congressional offices. Flora Growth chair and CEO Clifford Starke also serves as chair of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable, which is a coalition of companies and organizations committed to ensuring the long-term viability of the hemp industry in the United States.

“As one of the leading voices in the industry, Flora is proud to have been part of the U.S. Hemp Roundtable's important advocacy work,” said Flora Growth chair and CEO Clifford Starke in the press release.“We were provided with a valuable platform to address the critical issues facing the industry today. We push for sensible and effective regulations that protect consumers, ensure product safety and enable long-term growth for the entire sector.” Starke also serves as chair of U.S. Hemp Roundtable.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth is on a mission to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. It is a cannabis-focused, consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000-plus points of distribution around the world. For more information about the company, please visit .

